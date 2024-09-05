 Skip to main content
Celebrate Rings of Power’s return with free Lord of the Rings games via Prime Gaming

By
Your character riding a dragon that's shooting fire breath at a bunch of orcs.
Warner Bros. Games

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just came back for its second season, and Amazon Prime Gaming is showing up to appropriately offer a number of free The Lord of the Rings games for Prime users.

The highlights here are the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year edition and Lego: The Lord of the Rings, which are both free to claim for GOG with a Prime subscription. Both are available now. If you use Luna, you can also grab Middle-earth: Shadow of War. On September 19, you can grab Lego: The Hobbit as well.

Shadow of Mordor is most known for its Nemesis System, a unique gameplay mechanic that basically amounts to random enemies remembering you across fights. If you kill one orc, for example, he won’t have the chance to rise in the ranks, but another might if they last long enough. It makes it feel like your actions have narrative consequences in a way that few games have attempted since.

Like other Lego games, The Lord of the Rings version lets you play out the original trilogy but with Lego minifigs. The same goes for Lego: The Hobbit.

Continuing the streak from last month of Borderlands game series discounts to coincide with the movie release, Prime Gaming is also offering a number of Borderlands games for free on the Epic Games Store. You’ll get the immensely popular Borderlands 2, along with the spinoffs The Pre-Sequel and Tales from the Borderlands.

You can check out the full list of games coming to the service below. Just keep an eye on the code that’s being made available. Amazon is offering codes for GOG, the Epic Games Store, and its own Amazon Games App.

Available now

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG Code)
  • LEGO The Lord of the Rings (GOG Code) 
  • Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)
  • GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG Code)
  • Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • Minabo — A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)
  • Eternights (Epic Games Store)
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)

September 12

  • Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)
  • 9 Years of Shadows (GOG Code)
  • Moonlighter (GOG Code)
  • Golfie (Amazon Games App)
  • Cursed to Golf (GOG Code)
  • Hell Pie (GOG Code)
  • Showgunners (GOG Code)
  • Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

September 19

  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG Code)
  • The Falconeer (GOG Code)
  • LEGO The Hobbit (GOG Code)
  • I Love Finding Cats & Pups — Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
  • Kerbal Space Program (GOG Code)

September 26

  • Mystery Case Files: Black Crown — Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • Ghost Song (GOG Code)
  • Ynglet (Amazon Games App)
  • Black Desert (Pearl Abyss Code)
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The best Lord of the Rings games of all time
best lord of the rings games lotr middle earth shadow war featured

Whether you reread the printed trilogy every summer or have the film trilogy box set ready to binge at a moment's notice, there aren't many fantasy fans who haven't revisited J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings world over and over again.

Amazon has two very exciting Lord of the Rings projects in the works. One is the TV series based on the second age, and the second is a massively multiplayer online game (MMO). However, it is going to be a long time before we see either of them. The TV show won’t launch until at least 2021, and the MMO has no release date as of yet. Daedalic Entertainment has a LoTR game coming out a bit sooner: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has a confirmed release on next-generation gaming consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Read more
This massive Silent Hill 2 fan project is getting its final update
James and Maria talking in front of a food cart in the fog in Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition

Ahead of the Silent Hill 2 remake launch next month, a long-running community project that was one of the best ways to play the original is coming to a close. The team behind Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition announced over the weekend that they're releasing its 10th and final update.

The project's end has been in the works for around two years, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter), and the team is "satisfied" with the work they've done.

Read more
State of Decay 2’s final update coming later this year
A man shoots a zombie in State of Decay 2.

Undead Labs announced Wednesday that it'll be ending support on 2018's State of Decay 2 later this year to begin preparations for State of Decay 3.

A website post reveals that Update 38 will be the final content update for the zombie survival game. While it doesn't detail too much of what it'll include, the post says the update will fix "longstanding issues" and add more quality-of-life changes. Fans will also gain access to seasonal content, which will be permanently unlocked in the world after the update releases.

Read more