The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just came back for its second season, and Amazon Prime Gaming is showing up to appropriately offer a number of free The Lord of the Rings games for Prime users.

The highlights here are the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year edition and Lego: The Lord of the Rings, which are both free to claim for GOG with a Prime subscription. Both are available now. If you use Luna, you can also grab Middle-earth: Shadow of War. On September 19, you can grab Lego: The Hobbit as well.

Shadow of Mordor is most known for its Nemesis System, a unique gameplay mechanic that basically amounts to random enemies remembering you across fights. If you kill one orc, for example, he won’t have the chance to rise in the ranks, but another might if they last long enough. It makes it feel like your actions have narrative consequences in a way that few games have attempted since.

Like other Lego games, The Lord of the Rings version lets you play out the original trilogy but with Lego minifigs. The same goes for Lego: The Hobbit.

Continuing the streak from last month of Borderlands game series discounts to coincide with the movie release, Prime Gaming is also offering a number of Borderlands games for free on the Epic Games Store. You’ll get the immensely popular Borderlands 2, along with the spinoffs The Pre-Sequel and Tales from the Borderlands.

You can check out the full list of games coming to the service below. Just keep an eye on the code that’s being made available. Amazon is offering codes for GOG, the Epic Games Store, and its own Amazon Games App.

Available now

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG Code)

LEGO The Lord of the Rings (GOG Code)

Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG Code)

Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Minabo — A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)

Eternights (Epic Games Store)

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)

September 12

Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

9 Years of Shadows (GOG Code)

Moonlighter (GOG Code)

Golfie (Amazon Games App)

Cursed to Golf (GOG Code)

Hell Pie (GOG Code)

Showgunners (GOG Code)

Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

September 19

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG Code)

The Falconeer (GOG Code)

LEGO The Hobbit (GOG Code)

I Love Finding Cats & Pups — Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)

Kerbal Space Program (GOG Code)

September 26