AMD Radeon Crimson Relive Edition update speeds up ‘Prey’ on the RX 580

Why it matters to you Go download the latest drivers to get the most out of your Radeon RX 580 8GB investment.

AMD has been making waves lately with their next generation of CPUs and GPUs. The Ryzen CPUs based on the Zen architecture are lauded for their price-performance propositions versus Intel’s Core processors and the next-generation GPU Vega architecture is slowly making its way to the market.

In addition, AMD has pushed some new GPUs based on its older Polaris architecture, including the RX 570 and 580, which offer their own value propositions. The latest Radeon Crimson Relive Edition software is aimed at making sure that the latest GPUs offer the best possible performance.

Specifically, AMD has improved the performance of the popular new first-person shooter Prey in Radeon Crimson Relive Edition version 17.5.2, with a focus on the Radeon RX 580 8GB GPU. That combination should perform up to 4.5 percent better compared to the previous driver version, 17.5.1.

AMD also fixed some issues from previous driver versions. Here is the complete list directly from AMDs release notes:

Nier: Automata may experience a random hang or application crash after short periods of gameplay.

Forza Horizon 3 may experience very long map/launch load times.

The primary display adapter may sometimes appear disabled in Radeon Settings while driving a display from the linked adapter in Multi GPU system configurations.

Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a system hang when entering sleep or hibernate modes.

No driver update would be complete without some known issues, and this version is no different. Here are the known issues for version 17.5.2 from AMD’s release notes:

Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

The Display feature in Radeon Settings “GPU Scaling” may not function for some games.

A few apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

If you’re a Radeon Relive users, then you will want to check out some known issues for that feature as well. As always, you can grab the drivers from AMD’s support site.