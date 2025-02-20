Among Us 3D brings first-person deception shenanigans to PC players

You’ll soon be able to play Among Us in first person on PC with the launch of Among Us 3D. Sort of a variant of Among Us VR, this new game allows Steam players to join lobbies with Meta Quest, PlayStation VR 2, Steam VR, and Pico users. Over the next few months, all Among Us VR branding will be changed to Among Us 3D.

“The launch of Among Us VR gave players the chance to step inside the game, bringing an entirely new level of suspense and hilarity to the social deduction experience,” said Victoria Tran, Community Director at Innersloth. “This crossplay feature strengthens our amazing community, making it easier than ever for players to team up—or backstab each other—regardless of their platform.”

Expanding the Among Us experience to first-person players on Steam has the potential to add massive numbers of gamers to the player base. Even though VR is popular, its adoption rate is a drop in the bucket compared to the number of Steam players. You’ll be able to get all of your friends to join in the fun, but be warned: in three dimensions, the Imposter has even more tricks up their sleeve than you might expect.

Unfortunately, Among Us 3D isn’t compatible with the original Among Us game. If all you have is the original version, you’ll need to buy Among Us 3D, but the good news is that you can wishlist it on Steam starting from today. There’s a demo coming up during Steam Next Fest, running from February 24 to March 3, that will give you a chance to dive in and try the game out for yourself.