Among Us players can horse around in a new April Fools’ mode

Almost a year ago, Among Us developer InnerSloth posed an important question. It posted a picture of a crewmate with four legs, like a horse, and simply asked “what if?” Today, we learned the answer. For April Fools’ Day this year, Among Us has a Horse Mode that, simply put, turns all of the game’s crewmates into horses.

🐎 AMONG US – HORSE MODE 🐎

one year ago we asked &quot;what if?&quot; and now we can say: &quot;ha ha wait OH NO STOP.&quot;

starting now for one day only, this free cursed mode is available to play as part of our April Fools celebration

we&#39;re not sorry pic.twitter.com/ZuP4cJtuL9

&mdash; Among Us 🐴 (@AmongUsGame) April 1, 2022

Players can see what the equestrian crewmate’s life is like from now until 5 p.m. PT today, April 1. After that, the temporary update that added Horse Mode to the game will be removed. There’s no need to download a new update for the game either; Horse Mode should be present as long as Among Us is updated to its most recent version.

Along with a four-legged appearance for all crewmates and imposters, Among Us‘ April Fools’ mode adds some other visual changes. Crewmates can only wear hats and visors, and killing other crewmates as an imposter plays a custom “neigh” sound recorded by Gary, one of the game’s developers. Imposters will also have a new kill animation, though a post on Innersloth’s website for the April Fools’ update calls it “anticlimactic.”

There may also be some visual bugs and glitches present while Horse Mode is active, but those should be fixed once it’s removed later today.

While today’s update might be a big old April Fools’ prank, the VR mode shown off late last year for Among Us isn’t. Revealed during the 2021 Game Awards show, Among Us VR will support between four to 10 players and be limited to one map, Skeld. It doesn’t have a release date just yet, but will be available on the Meta Quest, Valve Index, and on PlayStation with a PS VR headset.

