Among Us adds in-game purchases, experience points, and more in huge update

Otto Kratky
By

Starting today, Among Us players can kit out their crewmates and imposters with new cosmetics earned by leveling up or purchased from an in-game store. As part of the Cosmicubes update, the game has received a buffet of new content, including visor cosmetics, new items, two new currencies, a store, and new roles.

Everything from this update starts with the addition of experience points and levels. Players now receive XP for completing tasks, killing crewmates, or correctly guessing who the imposter is. With each level, players get two new currencies: Pods and beans. Beans — along with stars, a premium version of the currency — can be used to purchase items, bundles, and Cosmicubes. Pods, on the other hand, can be used to unlock cube contents, which contain cosmetics and such.

In terms of gameplay changes, players can now play games of Among Us with player roles, changing regular matches in a big way. Crewmates can spawn as Scientists, who can check player vitals at any time, or engineers, who can use vents. Imposters, on the other hand, can become Shapeshifters and take on the appearance of anyone else in the game. Players that are killed can also do more than their remaining tasks as Guardian Angels that can defend players from being killed once.

Along with all of this content, Among Us developer Innersloth included a small teaser in today’s trailer confirming that the studio is currently working on another game. However, no other details on the new title were announced.

