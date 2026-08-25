Ananta finally gets a release date, and this anime GTA is coming in 2027

After what feels like an eternity of trailers, teases, and people trying to figure out exactly what Ananta will be, we finally have a date. The open-world urban action RPG now has an official January 15, 2027, global release date, and developer Naked Rain dropped a new story trailer that gives us another look at its ambitious world.

Two cities, one very busy protagonist

The new trailer expands Ananta’s world beyond Nova City, introducing Chongxiao’s Lingyun City as the game’s second major location. While Nova City is the sprawling urban playground we’ve seen before, Chongxiao offers a distinctly different setting and lifestyle, giving players another city to explore as they uncover the game’s wider story. The official announcement specifically highlights the contrast between the two locations, with players able to experience their different walks of life rather than simply treating the second city as another giant combat arena.

ANANTA Launch Date Trailer | Global Release January 15th, 2027



The story of ANANTA unfolds between Nova City and Chongxiao’s Lingyun City. Assemble your squad, adventure through different cities, and uncover hidden truths. But that’s not all! You can also experience various… pic.twitter.com/R0ma6V18yQ — Ananta (@Ananta_EN) August 25, 2026

And there is plenty to do besides punching things. Ananta lets you assemble a squad, explore its cities and uncover hidden truths while getting involved in the everyday lives of the people who inhabit them. The game’s broader pitch is very much about living in the city, rather than simply passing through it on your way to the next boss fight. That’s part of what makes Ananta so intriguing: it looks like someone took an anime open-world RPG, threw in a little GTA-style urban chaos, and then decided your protagonist should have a suspiciously busy social calendar.

January 2027 is getting crowded

Ananta is now set for a January 15, 2027 global release, and it will launch as a PS5 console exclusive alongside PC and mobile versions. That puts it in an interesting spot, arriving just a couple of months after GTA 6 and giving players another giant open-world playground to get lost in. Whether that’s brave or borderline insane timing is probably something we’ll find out the hard way.

Still, Ananta is looking increasingly difficult to ignore. Between its sprawling cities, character-driven story, combat, ridiculous assortment of vehicles, and all the everyday-life stuff packed into its world, it clearly isn’t short on ambition. Now comes the hard part: proving that all of this actually comes together into a great game when it launches on January 15.