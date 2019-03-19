Digital Trends
Gaming

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs brings 3D demolition into your living room

Felicia Miranda
By

Over the years, augmented reality and mobile gaming have proven to a surprisingly harmonious combination. Pokémon Go showed us that AR can be more than a neat party trick. Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, the next entry in Resolution Games’ puzzle series, continues that trend.

1 of 2
angry birds ar isle of pigs brings 3d demolition into your living room store screens
angry birds ar isle of pigs brings 3d demolition into your living room game

I had a few minutes to preview the game on the iPhone XS Max. It had all the marks of a signature Angry Bird experience — the same disgruntled fowls, increasingly difficult levels with collapsible structures, and evil little piggies that need to be eliminated. While your typical Angry Birds game challenges you to tackle puzzles in 2D, playing it using AR adds a layer of depth and dimension to the gameplay. Literally — this is the usual Angry Birds experience translated to 3D, and the addition of AR compliments the gameplay well.

Birds of destruction

You won’t be jumping straight into the action in Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs. It requires a tiny bit of time to calibrate so it can work with your surroundings. Just like Pokémon Go, you’ll be playing the game with the space around you serving as a backdrop. You’ll be asked to set the miniature level on a flat surface in front of you. Once settled, the game will start, and if you’ve ever played Angry Birds then it’ll all be very familiar. You slingshot birds with explosive capabilities at shoddy buildings and squish the pigs.

The slingshot is set up along the bottom of the screen, and once your feathered friend is placed inside, you’ll pull back on it while moving your phone to adjust the distance, power, and angle of your shot. Isle of Pigs still shows the trajectory of your shot just like the previous games, and you can walk around (or use your finger to turn) each 3D structure to help plan your next attack. This option is nice as it gives you the ability to turn it into a stationary experience, or one where you can move around. Pigs, chests, and more can be found inside, on, and around structures, so being able to adjust and shoot from any perspective helps tackle those particular challenges.

This is the way Angry Birds was meant to be played from the start.

The levels also environmental themes change the atmosphere of the room on your mobile device. We played a winter-inspired level that added an icy blue hue with snowflakes that fell slowly throughout. In another, a music concert could be seen in the background as it flashed colorful lights and rainbow confetti fell down all around. Unfortunately the version of the game we played didn’t have audio yet, so in that regard it was slightly lacking.

Even so, Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs feels like a natural progression for the series. The simple mechanics of shooting and demolishing buildings don’t feel like a gimmick. It feels like this is the way Angry Birds was meant to be played from the start. If you enjoy any of the Angry Birds games, you’ll probably find Isle of Pigs is an authentic and fresh take on the series.

Starting March 19, the Apple App Store will be taking pre-orders of Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs with a launch date sometime in Spring 2019. The game will be free-to-play and may release at a later date for other AR supported devices.

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019
hp omen mindframe headset review 3
Computing

HP’s Omen Mindframe headset keeps your ears chill, but might leave you lukewarm

The Omen Mindframe headset uses HP's FrostCap technology to keep ears cool during long gaming sections. While it delivers on keeping ears cool, it forgets some of the essentials of a quality gaming headset.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
playstation vr 2017 review front angle
Gaming

New Sony patent suggests a wireless PSVR headset could be on the way

Images and documents in the Japan Patent Office appear to suggest that Sony is planning a wireless version of the PlayStation VR headset. It isn't clear which system it will be used for.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 mk11raiden
Gaming

Get over here! All the details on next week’s Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta

Mortal Kombat 11 will hold its closed beta period from March 28 through March 31, giving those who pre-ordered the game the chance to check it out prior to its official launch in April.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon deal steelseries acrtis 3 gaming headset nintendo switch steelseriesswitch
Gaming

Amazon drops a deal on SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Amazon is currently running a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset, which is compatible with Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, mobile, and virtual reality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice sparks
Gaming

Here's what we know about the Dark Souls developer's next game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software. Here is everything we know about the new game, including its setting and combat changes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google gaming console controller surfaces in newly discovered patent black project stream 3
Gaming

Is Google launching a game-streaming service? Watch our GDC livestream to see

Google is presenting its 2019 GDC keynote on March 19. Here is how you can tune in to watch the event, as well as what could be shown during the presentation. Google's Project Stream service could be on the agenda.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
days gone e3 2016 preview prepare
Gaming

Upcoming zombiefest Days Gone boasts 30-plus hours of story-driven content

Days Gone, the first PlayStation 4 title from Sony's Bend Studio, looks to offer a different type of zombie game. Here's everything we know about the forthcoming title, from the setting to its gameplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review controller on system
Gaming

Need to perform a factory reset on your Xbox One console? Here's how to do it

Whether you're upgrading to a One X and giving your old console to a friend, or troubleshooting a technical issue, sometimes your Xbox One needs a clean slate. Here's our quick guide on how to factory reset an Xbox One.
Posted By Will Fulton
Octane | Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 Wild Frontier Coming March 19
Gaming

New character Octane makes an entrance with the first Apex Legends Battle Pass

Apex Legends' first season kicks off March 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Battle Pass comes in two versions, with the base version costing around 10 bucks. Seasonal rewards include a bevy of new loot such as legendary skins.
Posted By Steven Petite
unevn one portable gaming desk
Computing

The Unevn One is a portable desk that brings PC gaming on the road

Bringing a gaming PC outside your usual setup can be a challenge, but the Unevn One is the first all-in-one, portable gaming desk complete with a computer chassis and integrated monitor mount.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
the division 2 agent builds and specializations guide tom clancy s 20190316145630
Gaming

How to get the most out of agent builds and specializations in The Division 2

The Division 2 has an intricate loot system to let you fine tune your agent to fit your play style. In our builds and specializations guide, we'll walk you through all of the stats you should pay attention to when tinkering with gear.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Transport your Nintendo Switch in style with these nifty cases

The Nintendo Switch, which boasts both wired and handheld modes, needs a good case to ensure it doesn't get beat up while you're on the go. We scoured through dozens of Switch cases to bring you the best ones.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's how you can control your PS4 right from your phone

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can get the most out of the system while on the go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin