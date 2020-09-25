  1. Gaming

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update adds a Halloween event

By

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a Halloween event as part of its newest fall update.

Nintendo plans to launch a fall update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on September 30. The free update will offer new “growing pumpkins” that players will be able to add to their homes and islands. The pumpkins will grow over time and, once they reach their full size, they can be harvested and used in a variety of in-game projects, Nintendo said.

Nintendo will also add a host of costumes to the game’s Able Sisters shop, allowing players to buy new looks for their characters in time for Halloween.

Body paint and colored eye contacts will also be available in exchange for Nook Miles, and residents around the Animal Crossing universe will offer up new DIY projects focused on Halloween.

Starting at 5 p.m. local time on Halloween, October 31, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can also participate in a celebration where they can showcase their costumes and new looks. A new guest named Jack, the Czar of Halloween, will also appear at that time with opportunities to earn rewards. Nintendo said players should keep some candy for their fellow neighbors, and if they don’t receive candy, it’s possible players will get tricked. New Reactions coming in the fall update will also let players express fear of those tricks on character faces.

Earlier this year, Nintendo offered an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch console. That hardware, which featured green-and-blue Joy-Con controllers and a white dock with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy from the game, was only available in a limited quantity and has since sold out.

To celebrate the fall edition, however, Nintendo said that it’s produced more of the Animal Crossing Switch and will be making it available to participating retailers in the coming days. Nintendo didn’t immediately say when the console would be available, but said it’ll cost $300 at launch.

Outside of Halloween-themed updates, Nintendo on Friday announced plans to allow players to revisit dreams they’ve experienced in the game as part of the fall update. Players will also be able to perform Reactions in-game from the NookLink Service in Nintendo’s Switch Online smartphone app starting in early October.

Looking ahead, Nintendo said it will offer another Animal Crossing: New Horizons update in November.

Editors' Recommendations

Animal Crossing amiibo cards and special edition Switch are coming back

Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards

These are all the Nintendo Switch games with console and PC cross-play support

Everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online

nintendo switch lite review comfort

The best Nintendo Switch exclusives

The most common Nintendo 3DS problems, and how to fix them

common nintendo 3ds problems and how to fix them d72661797c228a53b550835a16f6ff6ed709e7e8

The best MMORPGs

best mmorpgs available right now phantasy star online 2 xbox one

How to uninstall Steam games (and reinstall them later)

How to appear offline on Xbox One

How to sync an Xbox One controller with your console

Cuphead bosses ranked from easiest to hardest to wallop

Every suit you can get in Marvel’s Spider-Man

spider man accessibility options feature marvel s 4

How to record and share gameplay clips on Nintendo Switch

how to record and share clips nintendo switch 0015 1200x630 2

What is ray tracing, and how will it change games?

What is VSync, and when should you use it?

Best Nintendo Switch GameCube controller adapters