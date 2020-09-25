Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing amiibo cards and the special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch are getting a restock.

Animal Crossing amiibo cards are coming back to select retailers this November. The cards cost $6 per pack and and are compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Originally introduced for Animal Crossing New Leaf and Happy Home Designer, the collectible cards feature different villagers. Like regular amiibo, they can be scanned into Animal Crossing: New Horizons to invite villagers to your campsite and take photos of them in Photopia.

This November, #AnimalCrossing #amiibo Cards Series 1-4 make their return to select retailers for $5.99 per pack. Use the amiibo cards to Invite characters to live on your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as other features!https://t.co/VcPSj4tKZU pic.twitter.com/aHSJy5Qo6X — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 25, 2020

The first four series of cards will return this November and include familiar faces like Isabelle, Tom Nook, and Resetti. The restock does not include the Welcome Amiibo series of cards or the special Sanrio collaboration.

The special edition New Horizons Switch was first introduced in February and launched alongside the latest game in the series. It features pastel joy-cons and a dock featuring Tom Nook. The popular console was originally in limited supply, and had its production delayed in Japan due to COVID-19.

Nintendo says that fans should check their local retailers for availability. At the moment, the console is only available on GameStop’s website, but there’s a site-wide digital queue in place to handle a second wave of PlayStation 5 pre-orders. We will update this story as more retailers make the special edition Switch available.

Both announcements come after Nintendo revealed its upcoming fall update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which brings Halloween-themed items and events to the game.

