The first teaser for BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ looks stunning

Why it matters to you The runaway success of titles like Destiny and the Division show a strong desire for massive multiplayer shooters, but EA and BioWare will have to bring their A-game if Anthem has any chance of running with the big boys.

BioWare is launching a brand new IP called Anthem, revealed at EA’s E3 2017 press conference. Though this is just a teaser leading to a more substantial gameplay reveal during Microsoft’s event on Sunday, June 11, there is enough here to get an idea of what’s going on.

A walled city protects its denizens from what’s lurking outside. We get a glimpse of a large reptilian creature and lush greenery dotted with ruins of civilization. Outside the wall are people who either protect the city or rejected it outright. They fight in powered armor suits. “Out there, you either live with the choices you make, or die trying to change them,” the narrator intones.

The trailer brings to mind an Attack on Titan scenario, where humans use combat tech and walls to defend against hulking monsters. The suits themselves reminded us of those found in Titanfall.

Earlier today, an image of EA’s press conference schedule was posted to Twitter, which revealed that a 45-second trailer for Project Dylan would be shown. That title was a code name for Anthem. The game is supposedly going to utilize an MMO-lite style, and will compete with the massive hit games Destiny and The Division.

It seems like EA and BioWare may put the Mass Effect franchise on hold for the time being. The Edmonton-based studio is also known for the Dragon Age series and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

There is a chance that Anthem will not be exclusive, and will see a multi-platform release, as evidenced by the fine print at the end of the trailer: “4K resolution not available on all platforms.” In addition, a NeoGAF user who claims to be a BioWare employee posted that the game “will not be exclusive.” More information can be found on the game’s official site.

Digital Trends is on the ground at E3, and we will be bringing you the latest news and developments as they are revealed.