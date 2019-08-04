Gaming

Apex Legends readies for 10-year run; heavily requested feature coming soon

Aaron Mamiit
Electronic Arts, the publisher for Apex Legends, believes that the battle royale shooter has an at least 10-year run ahead of it, which will be possible if EA and developer Respawn continue to listen to the game’s vibrant community.

In EA’s most recent earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that, with between 8 million to 10 million players logging on to Apex Legends per week, the publisher is planning for a “long-term engagement” for the game. He commended Respawn for the ongoing releases of new content and events, backed by the “great gameplay experience” that the battle royale shooter offers.

EA’s CFO Blake Jorgensen added the publisher looks at Apex Legends like an annual title, with innovation and evolution in the cards for the game.

“I believe that we have a 10-year run ahead of us or if not more,” Jorgensen said.

Part of Apex Legends‘ success comes from the open communication between Respawn and the game’s players, and it looks like the community should be looking forward to something big.

In the same earnings call, EA confirmed that a new event will launch in Apex Legends before its third season. The event, which Wilson said will release in the next few weeks, will add new content to the game, including “one of the most fan-requested features.”

No further details were provided regarding the event, so players can only speculate for now about the teased feature that will be coming to the game. One possibility is the addition of Titans from Titanfall, the franchise on which Apex Legends is based. Another is the introduction of gameplay modes that will break the mold of three-player teams, including going solo or teaming up with a friend as a pair.

Taking care of the community will be an important part of the plan to extend Apex Legends for 10 years and beyond. Respawn has reached out to players on issues such as cheating, game-breaking glitches, and the use of keyboard and mouse on consoles. Whatever the heavily requested feature turns out to be, it is a good sign for the battle royale shooter and its immediate future.

