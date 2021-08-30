  1. Gaming

Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege are coming to PlayStation Open Series

By

Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege are joining the PlayStation Tournaments: Open Series group of games. In a tweet and accompanying blog post, Sony announced the two games’ arrival with the intent of “expanding the FPS competition genre” via the PlayStation Tournaments feature. Apex Legends will be available for competition starting on Wednesday, September 1, while Rainbow Six Siege will arrive on Thursday, September 2.

PlayStation Tournaments: Open Series is a way for players to engage in low-stakes competitions with friends and win prizes. Anyone who is an active PlayStation Plus subscriber can participate as long as they register beforehand. While professional esports include only the very best players in a given game, the Open Series is a way for the everyday player to get a taste of pro gaming glory.

Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege join the PlayStation Tournaments: Open Series lineup, expanding the FPS competition genre. Squad up later this week: https://t.co/5IaqNGvxWC pic.twitter.com/bYDIFoe0jF

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 30, 2021

Each game will have its matches set up in a different way. Apex Legends participants will compete in standard battle royale matches in custom Open Series lobbies. The more kills players get and the higher they rank, the more likely they are to be placed in the Monthly Final, which awards cash prizes to the winners. Even if they don’t make it to the Monthly Final, entrants can still receive unique themes and avatars for participating.

In Rainbow Six Siegerounds will consists of 5v5 TDM Bomb objective matches. Like in the Apex Legends competition, players can receive exclusive themes, avatars, and even cash for the highest placements. Both games give players the opportunity to squad up with friends and take on the competition together.

Other games in the Open Series lineup include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21, and FIFA 21. The first Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege tournaments will take place in September.

