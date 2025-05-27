 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Apple acquires RAC7, its first-ever video game studio

Exclusive: Apple has acquired the two-person studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch, one of Apple Arcade's most popular games.

By
Sneaky Sasquatch Trailer — Apple Arcade

Apple has acquired RAC7, the two-person video game developer behind Apple Arcade hit Sneaky Sasquatch. This is the first time that Apple has acquired a video game studio in  its history, but the company describes the move as a unique situation. 

RAC7 is a two-person studio whose previous credits include indie titles Dark Echo and Splitter Critters. In 2019, the team released Sneaky Sasquatch as an Apple Arcade exclusive. The adventure game was a breakout hit among the service’s 71 launch titles, according to Apple, and it has received regular updates since launch. Now, the team will continue its partnership with Apple as an internal studio.

“We love Sneaky Sasquatch and are excited that the 2-person RAC7 team has joined Apple to continue their work on it with us,” an Apple spokesperson tells Digital Trends. “We will continue to deliver a great experience for Apple Arcade players with hundreds of games from many of the best game developers in the world.”

Related

The acquisition doesn’t necessarily signal the beginning of a new gaming strategy for the tech giant. Apple notes that the move is a unique circumstance, as it saw an opportunity to help the team grow its game more on Apple Arcade. It says that it will continue to work with third-party studios big and small to create games for the service.

Though the partnership may come as a shock to those who haven’t been following Arcade closely since its launch, it’s less surprising in context. When I spoke to Apple Arcade Senior Director Alex Rofman about the service last year, he cited Sneaky Sasquatch as one of the service’s major success stories (“We hear from customers all over the world whose kids want Sneaky Sasquatch birthday parties!” Rofman told Digital Trends at the time). RAC7 is just one of a handful of indie studios who has consistently developed for the service since its launch alongside names like Lykke Studios and Triband Games.

Even if it’s a one-off acquisition, the move signals that Apple is still committed to its Arcade service, which continues to release new games on a monthly cadence. Recent additions have included a brand new Katamari Damacy game, a sequel to Xbox Live Arcade hit Space Invaders: Infinity Gene, and Apple Vision Pro exclusive Gears & Goo.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Firaxis wants to make sure you actually finish a Civilization 7 game
A walled city sitting behind a mountain.

Civilization games are easy to get lost in, so much so that I don't think I've ever actually finished one of them. This is apparently a common problem because developer Firaxis Games wanted to address it with Civilization 7.

In an interview with Game Developer, creative director Ed Beach said that less than 50% of players completed a game of Civilization 6 due to its drawn-out pacing, something that many absolutely "hated." Tasks took longer and longer to complete as you went, and as the game became more complicated, players became overloaded with things to do to expand their empires. So Firaxis made some changes.

Read more
iPhones and iPads are about to get their first retro game streaming service
A man plays a Razer Kishi V2 on his couch.

Playing retro games on iPhone and iPad is about to get even easier. As reported by Cult of Mac, Antstream Arcade, a subscription service that gives you access to over 1,300 licensed games, is making its way to iOS and iPadOS on June 27.

Antstream, which had already been available on Xbox and Windows, as well as via browser and Amazon, features licensed games from around 20 retro consoles like the Amiga, the Atari 2600, the PlayStation 1, and the SNES. So you can play games like Missile Command, Asteroids, Centipede, Day of the Tentacle, a few older Star Wars games, and many others. There are also challenges and tournaments that allow you to play games against other Antstream users.

Read more
Nintendo’s stellar Direct proved that you can’t ignore Apple Arcade
A diorama from Fantasian on iOS.

There's a lot to unpack after today's loaded Nintendo Direct. The 40-minute showcase gave us a surprisingly loaded look at what's coming to Switch before Nintendo moves on to its next console. I could go on all day about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond theories or pick out hidden gems like Mio: Memories in Orbit, but there are two exciting announcements that stick out to me -- and they're both sleeper hits I've already played.

That's thanks to Apple Arcade, which I've been subscribed to ever since it first launched. That long commitment has paid off for me in a number of ways over the years, but now it's allowing me to smugly say this: If you've been ignoring Apple's gaming subscription service, you're about to find out what you've been missing.

Read more