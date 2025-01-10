 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Apple Arcade kicks off 2025 with 7 surprise game launches

By
A skater jumps over a crosswalk in Skate City: New York.
Snowman and Agens

Apple Arcade just got its first update of 2025. The subscription service added seven new games to its roster, including three originals and four updated versions of classic games like Final Fantasy and Trials of Mana.

At the tail end of last year, Apple Arcade revealed a handful of games set to come to its ad-free mobile game service but stopped short of giving them a release date. Today, subscribers can download those seven titles on the iOS device of their choice.

Recommended Videos

The batch is headlined by Skate City: New York, the latest game by acclaimed mobile developer Snowman. The skateboarding game is a sequel to Apple Arcade’s launch title Skate City, an early standout on the platform. Another big addition is Three Kingdoms Heroes, the latest game from Koei Tecmo. The turn-based tactics game essentially looks like a microtransaction-free version of Fire Emblem Heroes but for the Romance of the Three Kingdom series. It’s well-timed, too, as Koei Tecmo is set to release another Three Kingdoms game, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, later this month.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Apple Vision Pro owners are even getting something with the update. Gears & Goo, a tower defense game built for Apple’s headset, launches today. Digital Trends demoed it last year and found a simple but satisfyingly tactile strategy game that made good use of the headset’s eye-tracking and gesture controls.

Those new releases are rounded out by four existing mobile games joining the service. The original Final Fantasy and Visions of Mana are the standouts there, with both receiving “+” versions. Subscribers can also download Rodeo Stampede+ and It’s Literally Just Mowing+ today.

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
A Samsung ultrawide gaming monitor for less than $350? Check out this deal
The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor with an astronaut in a spaceship on the screen.

It's not enough to invest in gaming PC deals -- you also need to buy a proper gaming monitor if you want to give justice to your machine's power. Here's an excellent option from Amazon: the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 for only $341, following a 38% discount on its original price of $550. That's $209 in savings on a display that's made by one of the most popular brands in the market, which means you're going to have to hurry with your purchase. Like with most Samsung monitor deals, we expect stocks to run out quickly.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a fantastic gaming monitor for playing the best PC games. It features a 34-inch screen with WQHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion while you're playing. The gaming monitor also has a 165Hz refresh rate -- how often the images on the screen are updated, as you can read about in our computer monitor buying guide -- and it's faster than our recommend range of 120Hz to 144Hz. It also has a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the screen shows image transitions, so you'll enjoy lag-free gaming that's only limited by your own reflexes.

Read more
Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League worth revisiting one year later?
Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in the hands of more people than ever this week because it's one of January's PlayStation Plus Essential games. But is it worth revisiting or playing for the first time nearly a year after its release?

That question loomed as I saw this PS Plus news in the wake of deep discounts for Suicide Squad during the Steam Winter Sale, just as Rocksteady confirmed that its updates would end in January. At this point, Rocksteady's latest is infamous for being a live service flop: a game that Warner Bros. hoped would be a moneymaker for years to come but instead was dead on arrival. Getting back into Suicide Squad a year later is a conflicting experience.

Read more
Xbox’s next Developer Direct will spotlight Doom: The Dark Ages and more
Doom Guy in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Xbox has confirmed that another Developer_Direct will take place later this month, offering use new looks at games like Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Plus, we'll see a "brand new game" from a mystery studio sometime during the showcase.

January 2025's Developer_Direct will take place on official Xbox social media channels at 10 a.m. PT on January 23. It's the latest iteration of a type of showcase that Xbox began in 2023, which is meant to give us a deeper look at upcoming Xbox games and the studios behind them. Hi-Fi Rush famously shadow-dropped after the first Developer_Direct, and previous shows have also featured games like Indiana Jones and the Great Ciricle, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Visions of Mana, and Ara: History Untold.

Read more