Apple Arcade kicks off 2025 with 7 surprise game launches

Apple Arcade just got its first update of 2025. The subscription service added seven new games to its roster, including three originals and four updated versions of classic games like Final Fantasy and Trials of Mana.

At the tail end of last year, Apple Arcade revealed a handful of games set to come to its ad-free mobile game service but stopped short of giving them a release date. Today, subscribers can download those seven titles on the iOS device of their choice.

The batch is headlined by Skate City: New York, the latest game by acclaimed mobile developer Snowman. The skateboarding game is a sequel to Apple Arcade’s launch title Skate City, an early standout on the platform. Another big addition is Three Kingdoms Heroes, the latest game from Koei Tecmo. The turn-based tactics game essentially looks like a microtransaction-free version of Fire Emblem Heroes but for the Romance of the Three Kingdom series. It’s well-timed, too, as Koei Tecmo is set to release another Three Kingdoms game, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, later this month.

Apple Vision Pro owners are even getting something with the update. Gears & Goo, a tower defense game built for Apple’s headset, launches today. Digital Trends demoed it last year and found a simple but satisfyingly tactile strategy game that made good use of the headset’s eye-tracking and gesture controls.

Those new releases are rounded out by four existing mobile games joining the service. The original Final Fantasy and Visions of Mana are the standouts there, with both receiving “+” versions. Subscribers can also download Rodeo Stampede+ and It’s Literally Just Mowing+ today.