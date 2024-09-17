If you’re looking for one of the most fun gaming deals around, check out what Dell has to offer. Yes, really, Dell. Currently, it’s cut the price of the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Table from $700 to $400 so you save $300 off the regular price. It’s been cheaper in the past but not for a while, so this discount is well worth checking out if you’re a big fan of Mortal Kombat and want to enjoy the old school experience of Mortal Kombat again. Here’s all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Table

Arcade1Up has done a fantastic job of revamping retro gaming over the years with a lot of love invested in its arcade machines. This arcade table stands 29 inches high and is easily assembled. From there, you can soon play Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 from the machine. The 17-inch LCD display is fairly vibrant and fun to look at while the buttons and joystick are easy to handle and just how you’d expect from an arcade machine.

Besides the core Mortal Kombat games, the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Table also has many other Midway classic games to check out too. That includes Rampage, Joust, Gauntlet, Defender, Gorf, Rootbeer Tapper, Klax, Toobin, and Sinistar so there’s something for every mood. I know I particularly used to love playing Rampage and Klax as a kid.

If you don’t want to go to the hassle of creating your own setup from a defunct arcade cabinet but you want something to go alongside one of the best video game consoles, this is a great way to do so. The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Table has a clear protective top surface and clear deck protector, along with volume controls, so it’s built to last.

A ton of fun to add to your gaming den or even your living room, the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Table normally costs $700. Right now, you can buy it from Dell for $400 so you save $300 off the regular price. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below but bear in mind that the deal could end at any time so you may need to be quick.