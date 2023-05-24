Assassin’s Creed Mirage got a new gameplay trailer during today’s PlayStation Showcase. Ubisoft’s next open-world game will launch on October 12, and preorders for the upcoming game are now open.

We previously saw a glimpse of the game during a Ubisoft showcase last year. It’s the next mainline installment of the series, though several spinoff games are currently in development alongside it. We now know when it’ll launch and exactly what it’ll look like.

Recommended Videos

The trailer didn’t include too many surprises — it looks like a traditional Assassin’s Creed game. The clip showed its hero, Basim, jumping around ancient 19th-century Baghdad. We saw some of the usual gameplay beats we’ve come to expect from the series, as he parkours around buildings and stabs enemies. As always, the main character is able to pickpocket, hide on benches in plain sight, sneak across tightropes, and parkour.

Basim was previously revealed to Assassin’s Creed fans in the previous entry, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Mirage, however, gives us a glimpse at his life before those events ever occurred.

While the new preview isn’t mind-blowing, it does show that this latest entry in the franchise seems to be going back to the days of early Assassin’s Creed. It makes stealth one of the main focuses of the game, while mixing it with the open-world exploration of more modern entries. Even the movement and smaller moments of the trailer, such as the parkouring across rooftops, cause Ezio and Altair to jump to mind.

Assassins Creed Mirage launches on October 12 for PlayStation4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations