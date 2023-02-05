The long-running action-adventure game Assassin’s Creed has a new game coming out in 2023. It’s titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and its anticipation already has people debating whether or not it will be one of the best Assassin’s Creed games. It’s available for pre-order right now, and when you pre-order from Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Pricing of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is either $50 or $60 depending on which gaming console you’re pre-ordering for, with free shipping and in-store pickup available when the title is officially released.

Why you should pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With several extremely popular titles released in a span of 15 years, Assassin’s Creed has become one of the most beloved gaming franchises. It often places new releases amongst the best Xbox Series X games and the best PS5 games, and there’s few gamers who aren’t aware of a new Assassin’s Creed release. The upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is no different. The narrative of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, in fact, is a bit of a throwback to the original game, as it focuses around a young street thief named Basim as he navigates from a rebellious young man to a refined master Assassin in ninth-century Baghdad.

The smarts and hardware of modern consoles are utilized fully by Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft has taken all of the things players loved about previous Assassin’s Creed games and improved upon them for the capabilities of modern consoles. You can parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than in previous games, and the vibrance of the Golden Age of Baghdad is as explorable as any environment the franchise has offered in the past. People who pre-order will even get a bonus quest known as The Forty Thieves.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available for numerous platforms that include PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and pricing is either $50 or $60 depending on the platform. You can also choose between Standard and Deluxe editions, which also range in price between $50 and $60. Pre-ordering from Best Buy now will get you a $10 e-gift card, and both free shipping and in-store pickup are available when Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially released.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations