Assassin’s Creed Shadows appears to have been rated for the Nintendo Switch 2

Yasuke and Naoe in fighting stances in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
The Pan European Game Information website, better known as PEGI, just rated Assassin’s Creed Shadows for the Nintendo Switch 2 — and that’s a pretty solid indication the game could make its way to the console either at or after its June 5 launch. That said, it’s also possible that someone simply clicked the wrong checkbox on the backend of the site and that Ubisoft has no intention of porting the game to the Switch 2, so take this with a grain of salt.

PEGI is basically the European version of the ESRB, responsible for suggesting the appropriate target age for a game. If you go to the specific page for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it doesn’t list the Nintendo Switch 2, but if you look at the “Most Searched Games” subhead, it shows up there.

Yasuke fighting in the snow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
While it’s not confirmed, chances are pretty good that this is a legitimate leak. With games like Cyberpunk 2077 getting a release on the Nintendo Switch, the age rating isn’t much of a concern. Ubisoft has also announced plans to release Star Wars Outlaws on the Nintendo Switch 2, so it isn’t a leap for the company to bring the latest Assassin’s Creed over, too. However, even if Shadows does launch on the Switch 2, it might not be a day one release title. Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t drop until September 4, and it’s possible that Shadows could get see a release later in the year.

Ubisoft may address the leak, but it isn’t likely. That said, it would be a nice perk to see Assassin’s Creed Shadows come to the Nintendo Switch 2. Several other entries from the franchise came to the original Switch, including the Ezio Collection and Assassin’s Creed III. The Switch 2 is certainly capable of running the title, although its graphics might be scaled back a bit.

