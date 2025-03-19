How to unlock and use fast travel in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Assassin’s Creed games have always been open-world titles that set you loose in a variety of historical locations. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is no different, save for the introduction of the long-requested Japanese setting and dual protagonists. While you’re earning XP and getting deeper into the game’s story, it will become less and less viable to travel by foot or horse between objectives. That’s where fast travel comes into play, but the system works slightly differently in this entry than usual. Here’s how fast travel works in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to use fast travel

The core of the fast travel system in Assassin’s Creed Shadows should be familiar to anyone who has played the series before. You will unlock viewpoints at set locations by climbing up to high points and synchronizing to give yourself a fast travel point, but there is another map marker you can use to fast travel as well. A new building called Kakurega are featured in most major towns and villages in the game that need to be unlocked by purchasing them with Mon. Once you do, they provide you with another fast travel point.

Fast travel as a whole will be locked for the introductory section of the game. Once you reach the hideout and build your first Kakurega here, you can start to freely fast travel to any viewpoint or Kakurega on the map. We highly recommend focusing on the main story at least until this point before you go off and start checking off all those other viewpoints to save yourself the long trips across the map.