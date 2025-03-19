It’s no secret that the Assassin’s Creed games have gotten longer and longer over the years. This is typical for Ubisoft open-world titles, but many are hoping that Assassin’s Creed Shadows has scaled back on the bloat a bit. There’s always fast travel and finding the fastest ways to earn XP to cut down on the grind, but there’s only so much time that can be saved. If you’re worried that this game might be another 100-hour time investment to fully complete, let’s use our Eagle Vision to scout out how long Assassin’s Creed Shadows is before you start playing.

How long is Assassin’s Creed Shadows

As you would expect, the amount of time you could put into Assassin’s Creed Shadows will vary wildly based on how you approach it. You can focus on just the story and nothing else, tackle a handful of side missions and activities, or attempt to complete anything and everything the game has to offer.

For just the mainline story, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a fairly lengthy experience. You can expect this tale to take 25 to 30 hours, depending on your approach. Playing with Naoe and attempting to use stealth and stay undetected as opposed to rushing in as Yasuke will obviously result in longer missions.

If you were to add in a healthy mix of side content while playing, as we did, then you can increase that time to 40 to 50 hours, again depending entirely on how much side content you think is worthwhile. For the ultimate completionists out there, expect at least 60 hours worth of activities, collectibles, side quests, and optional content to tackle.