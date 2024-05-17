 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
The two heroes of Assassin's Creed Shadows stand side by side.
UJbisoft

We’ve been asking for it ever since the series debut, and now we’re finally getting an Assassin’s Creed game set in Feudal Japan. Previously known by the code name Assassin’s Creed Red, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s saga. Ubisoft let us know we would be getting the world premiere trailer first, but it turns out there was a lot more to show than just a first glimpse at the game. We’ve managed to gather all the footage and information shared online to deliver you the goods about Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Release date

A character sneaks around at night in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

You will be able to wear the hidden blade once more in Assassin’s Creed Shadows when it launches on November 15, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

A woman watches a group of soldiers in the jungle.
UBISOFT

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC with no last-gen versions.

Related

Trailers

The premiere trailer introduces us to the world and main characters of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Naoe’s village is attacked and burned by samurai and she follows the way of the shinobi. Yasuke, a foreigner, is introduced as a samurai in training and is later revealed to have been a part of that attack. The circumstances aren’t clear, but the two do eventually end up working together against a greater threat. What, or who, that is and if it will connect deeper with the greater Assassin’s Creed narrative is still all left in the shadows.

Gameplay

Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

We’ve had two protagonists in Assassin’s Creed before with Syndicate, however, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will make both Naoe and Yasuke play in their own unique styles.

Naoe will be your more traditional stealthy assassin character thanks to her shinobi training. She will be able to hide in the shadows and use distractions and ninja tools like kunai, shuriken, smoke bombs, and a grappling hook to move around stages undetected. She will also use the iconic hidden blade to perform assassinations.

Yasuke, on the other hand, is a samurai who prefers to take on enemies in a more direct manner. His playstyle will revolve around aggression, with combos, blocks, and parries to overpower foes. He will have access to katanas, kanbo, bows, and more melee weapons to go with his heavier armor.

You can decide which character you want to use on each mission based on the situation or your preference. Each one will have their own skills to unlock and use, stats, and gear that is exclusive to them.

There’s also mention of a spy network and information-gathering system. This could be similar to the Brotherhood system of recruiting new assassins to send on different tasks, but it hasn’t been shown off yet. All that is known is that you will be able to recruit new allies with their own skills to help you on your quest.

Preorder

The preorder table for Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

As soon as Assassin’s Creed Shadows was announced, preorders were up and available for purchase via Ubisoft’s official website on the platform of your choice. As you would expect from this publisher, there are tons of editions running the entire pricing spectrum, so let’s break it all down for you.

Standard Edition – $70

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Thrown to the Dogs day 1 quest

Gold Edition – $110

  • Everything from the Standard Edition
  • Season pass with a bonus quest, additional unlockable content, and access to two expansions
  • 3-day early access

Ultimate Edition – $130

  • Everything from the prior editions
  • The Ultimate pack, which includes:
    • The Sekiryu Character Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket.
    • The Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customize the hideout for your shinobi league.
    • Five skill points.
    • The Red Dragon filter in Photo mode.

Collector’s Edition – $280

  • Everything from all prior editions
  • Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue
  • Unique Steelbook case
  • Collector’s art book (84 pages)
  • Life-size Naoe’s katana tsuba
  • World map
  • Creed wall scroll
  • Two sumi-e lithographs

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
A burning pyramid structure.

BioWare has had a rough few years. Following the critical and commercial success of Dragon Age: Inquisition, the studio moved on to Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, two games that abandoned the tenets of previous BioWare titles under mounting publisher pressure.

It's been over six years since Inquisition, and although we know Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in development, it'll be a while before we see it. From the release date to the teaser trailer to any news and rumors we could find, here's everything we know about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. 
Release date

Read more
Hades 2: release date prediction, trailers, gameplay, and more
Melinoe standing in a stone circle.

Just like Zagreus' never-ending quest to escape the Underworld in Greek mythology, it seems we too are destined to continue fighting through new levels of demons and monsters in the sequel to the amazing roguelike Hades. We're not complaining, as that game was one of the best games released in 2020, and no one expected a sequel at all, let alone one announced so soon. Hades 2 will be the first sequel studio Supergiant Games have ever made, and it makes sense given how successful and popular the first game ended up being. Aside from some notable exceptions like Rogue Legacy 2 and Spelunky 2, not many roguelikes ever get a direct sequel, so there's a lot of mystery surrounding how Hades 2 will be different from the first game. But there's no need to dive into the depths of the Underworld yourself in search of answers, as we've pulled all the information we could from the jaws of Cerberus.
Release date

Hades 2 entered early access on May 6, 2024.

Read more
Kingdom Hearts 4: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
kingdom hearts 4 nomura interview revelations 3 shibuya

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts titles are used to waiting extremely long times between mainline releases.

After Kingdom Hearts 2 on the PlayStation 2, the series veered into spinoff territory, with no proper sequel for the entire PS3 generation. Finally, in 2019, we got the long-awaited conclusion to what we would learn was the Dark Seeker Saga. However, in typical Kingdom Hearts fashion, the end of the saga was by no means the end of the story for Sora, Riku, Kairi, and all their Disney and Final Fantasy friends. Both a secret ending, boss, and DLC all pointed toward a new era on the horizon. The only question was how long it would take until we saw what it would be.

Read more