Assassin’s Creed Shadows: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

We’ve been asking for it ever since the series debut, and now we’re finally getting an Assassin’s Creed game set in Feudal Japan. Previously known by the code name Assassin’s Creed Red, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s saga. Ubisoft let us know we would be getting the world premiere trailer first, but it turns out there was a lot more to show than just a first glimpse at the game. We’ve managed to gather all the footage and information shared online to deliver you the goods about Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Release date

You will be able to wear the hidden blade once more in Assassin’s Creed Shadows when it launches on November 15, 2024.

Platforms

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC with no last-gen versions.

Trailers

The premiere trailer introduces us to the world and main characters of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Naoe’s village is attacked and burned by samurai and she follows the way of the shinobi. Yasuke, a foreigner, is introduced as a samurai in training and is later revealed to have been a part of that attack. The circumstances aren’t clear, but the two do eventually end up working together against a greater threat. What, or who, that is and if it will connect deeper with the greater Assassin’s Creed narrative is still all left in the shadows.

Gameplay

We’ve had two protagonists in Assassin’s Creed before with Syndicate, however, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will make both Naoe and Yasuke play in their own unique styles.

Naoe will be your more traditional stealthy assassin character thanks to her shinobi training. She will be able to hide in the shadows and use distractions and ninja tools like kunai, shuriken, smoke bombs, and a grappling hook to move around stages undetected. She will also use the iconic hidden blade to perform assassinations.

Yasuke, on the other hand, is a samurai who prefers to take on enemies in a more direct manner. His playstyle will revolve around aggression, with combos, blocks, and parries to overpower foes. He will have access to katanas, kanbo, bows, and more melee weapons to go with his heavier armor.

You can decide which character you want to use on each mission based on the situation or your preference. Each one will have their own skills to unlock and use, stats, and gear that is exclusive to them.

There’s also mention of a spy network and information-gathering system. This could be similar to the Brotherhood system of recruiting new assassins to send on different tasks, but it hasn’t been shown off yet. All that is known is that you will be able to recruit new allies with their own skills to help you on your quest.

Preorder

As soon as Assassin’s Creed Shadows was announced, preorders were up and available for purchase via Ubisoft’s official website on the platform of your choice. As you would expect from this publisher, there are tons of editions running the entire pricing spectrum, so let’s break it all down for you.

Standard Edition – $70

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Thrown to the Dogs day 1 quest

Gold Edition – $110

Everything from the Standard Edition

Season pass with a bonus quest, additional unlockable content, and access to two expansions

3-day early access

Ultimate Edition – $130

Everything from the prior editions

The Ultimate pack, which includes: The Sekiryu Character Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket. The Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customize the hideout for your shinobi league. Five skill points. The Red Dragon filter in Photo mode.



Collector’s Edition – $280

Everything from all prior editions

Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue

Unique Steelbook case

Collector’s art book (84 pages)

Life-size Naoe’s katana tsuba

World map

Creed wall scroll

Two sumi-e lithographs

