Astro Bot tips and tricks: 8 things to know to get started

Astro Bot has a few tough challenges throughout its 10-to-15-hour adventure, but it’s a relatively easy and straightforward platformer overall, offering a strong focus on collectibles and simple combat encounters. Though most genre fans won’t struggle too much with its laid-back and accessible journey, there are still a few things we feel could make the experience even breezier for you. Here are eight tips and tricks to get you started in Astro Bot.

Spin to win

Astro has a few different ways to take out enemies. In addition to some of the cool power-ups you’ll find, your main kit includes beams that come out of your feet when you jump, a simple punch, and a spinning attack. We recommend using the spinning attack as often as possible, as it can make quick work of enemies by taking off the pressure of lining up punches or jumps. It lasts a while, too, so it’s great for moving around large groups of foes and teaching them who’s boss.

Get some extra air with spinning, too

Spinning in combat might make quick work of foes, but that’s not the only benefit it provides. Though Astro comes equipped with a hover ability for longer jumps, you can also use press the Square button at the very end of a jump to do a quick spin that will extend the length of the jump ever so slightly. This tiny bit of additional time in the air can make all the difference when you’re trying to line up a landing on a small platform or reach something far away.

Prioritize collectibles

There are two main collectibles in Astro Bot: bots and puzzle pieces. These may seem like optional components of the game — and it’s true you don’t need to find them all if you don’t want to — they’re actually a vital component to your progression. This is especially true of bots, as you’ll need a certain amount of bots to help you access certain parts of the game’s hub, which uncover additional secrets or pathways. Not to mention, the boss of each galaxy will require a set amount of bots to unlock. Meanwhile, puzzle pieces unlock cool new places in the hub that provide you with the ability to do things like purchase gacha capsules or change Astro’s costume to one of a beloved PlayStation icon! So, don’t fret if you miss a few things your first time through, but we definitely recommend you find as many as you can.

Use the secret-finding bird bot to help

Speaking of finding all of the game’s collectibles, there’s an easier way to do it once you’ve beaten a level one time. Upon returning for a second run, you’ll find a glass container containing a birdhouse at the beginning of the level. Breaking this container open and pulling on the birdhouse will reveal a bird who will point out the level’s secrets to you. Of course, doing this will cost you 200 coins, so it’s not necessarily the best option if you’re trying to buy all the gacha capsules without grinding for coins — but if you’re truly stuck and finding yourself frustrated, this can make for an excellent last resort in the trickiest levels.

Look for puzzle pieces when flying into a level

Some of the game’s puzzle pieces are located during the opening of a level as you fly in on your DualSense controller. They’ll often require you to dash or make some quick maneuvers to grab them before they’re out of sight, so be ready to act fast. If you miss the puzzle piece, you can pause the game and restart the level to quickly get another shot, so no worries if you need to practice things a time or two.

Explore each level thoroughly for secret exits

The secrets don’t stop at collectibles, though. Some levels also contain secret exits to find. Each one you find will open a special level in the Lost Galaxy that has its own bots and puzzle pieces to find. And it goes without saying that finding some of the secret exits can be particularly challenging, so don’t feel bad if you need to use the secret-finding bird we just told you about!

Each galaxy has hidden levels and puzzle pieces

In addition to Astro Bot‘s various secret exits and collectibles, each galaxy is also home to quite a few special levels (and one puzzle piece) that can only be found by flying your DualSense around within the overworld of that galaxy to spawn unique events. For instance, you may see a comet flying by that you can ram with your DualSense, or there may be a spaceship zooming around the galaxy with a puzzle piece in its tractor beam. Make sure you’re spending some time exploring the galaxies in search of these optional experiences, as they ultimately add to your total of bots and puzzle pieces necessary for full completion of the game.

Don’t forget to customize

As we mentioned previously, collecting puzzle pieces will open up new shops in the Crash Site where you can engage in new activities. Some of these include being able to customize Astro himself (as well as the DualSense controller Astro flies on). As you buy more and more gacha capsules from the gacha machine, you’ll eventually unlock tons of these customization options, so be sure to check back frequently and ensure you’re sporting something that pays homage to one of your favorite characters.