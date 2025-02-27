Want a handheld gaming PC? The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is under $500

If you like gaming on the go but you want a device that’s more portable than a gaming laptop, you may want to go for a handheld gaming PC. One of our recommended options is the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, and it’s an extremely attractive purchase right now because Best Buy has slashed its price from $650 to only $450. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $200 discount ends, but we’re pretty sure that stocks are already flying off the shelves, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

The Asus ROG Ally X is already out, and in our Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme versus Asus ROG Ally X comparison, we describe the new model as an improvement in every area. However, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme provides much more bang for your buck. With its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor alongside AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics and 16GB of RAM, it provides solid performance that will be enough for most gamers to enjoy the best PC games. It also helps that it’s got Windows 11 pre-installed in its 512GB SSD for wider compatibility — in fact, we’ve highlighted the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme as the best Windows handheld gaming PC in our roundup of the best handheld gaming PCs.

The 7-inch screen of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is smaller than those of gaming laptops, but with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll still be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The handheld gaming PC has acceptable battery life as a portable device, but when at home, you have the option of hooking it up to your TV through the ROG HDMI adapter.

