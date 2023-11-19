 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Asus ROG Ally is $100 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
Playing the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme in handheld mode.
Asus

Gamers will appreciate the Black Friday deals turning up right now, as there are a lot of great gaming console deals to score some savings with. One of them is a deal on the Asus ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme processor, which is marked down to $620 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $80 from its regular price of $700, and My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will save an additional $20, bringing the price of the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme down to a Black Friday price of just $600.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

There are a couple of models of the ROG Ally, with the Asus ROG Ally Z1 being the more affordable option and this Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model having some additional performance specs. We consider both models among the best handheld gaming PCs, though it’s likely more intense gamers will prefer this Z1 Extreme model. It features the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which features eight cores and can handle a groundbreaking 8.6 teraflops of computational power. This is a ton of power for a handheld PC, and it should keep you going even through the most intense graphics processing loads. The ROG Ally Z1 Extreme also comes with 512GB of storage space for housing your gaming library.

And all of the best PC games are in play with the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, as it allows you to game on almost any platform. This includes Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Android apps. Any platform that can play Windows games can be played on the ROG Ally, including cloud gaming services. The ROG Ally has a 1080p Full HD display for full gaming immersion even on the go, and fast-charging technology will take you from a dead battery to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes should you happen to run it dry while out in the wild.

Don't Miss:

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme typically costs $700, but it’s marked down to $620 at Best Buy for Black Friday. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will land an additional $20 savings and a Black Friday sale price of $600.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals: Add more storage to your PS5 now
The WD Black SN850 internal SSD being installed in a PlayStation 5.

If you're running out of storage space on your PS5, don't miss the discounts that you can get from Black Friday deals for an internal SSD for the console. The original PlayStation 5 comes with a 825GB hard drive but only 667GB is usable, while the new model features a 1TB hard drive with about 842GB that's usable. That may look like a lot, but with the space that the best PS5 games take plus all your save data and screenshots, that much storage will get used up quickly. Fortunately, there are savings that you can pocket from buying a PS5 SSD during Black Friday from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but as with all the other PS5 Black Friday deals happening now, you need to act fast because stocks may run out soon. If you like to switch between consoles or carry your save games on the go, consider browsing the best Black Friday external hard drive deals.
Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deal

The WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, which was made for compatibility with the PlayStation 5, will add 1TB of extra storage space to the console, so you'll be able to install even more PS5 games. The internal SSD offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which will allow it to keep up with the performance of the console, and with the WD_BLACK Dashboard, you'll be able to monitor its health. It also comes with a built-in heatsink to make sure that it doesn't overheat even when you've been playing for hours. Right now, the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, originally priced at $180, is down to just $85 from Amazon for Black Friday, for savings of $95.

Read more
Acer Black Friday sale: Gaming laptops, monitors and more
Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer is one of the most trusted brands for laptops and monitors, so it's not a surprise that there's always high demand when its products appear in Black Friday deals. With prices ranging from affordable to premium, there's something for you no matter your budget, but if you've got an eye on one of Acer's more popular devices, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because we're not sure how long stocks will last. We've gathered our favorite Acer Black Friday deals to help you make a quick decision, so don't hesitate with pushing through with the transaction if something catches your eye.
Acer laptop Black Friday deals

Acer is offering Chromebooks and laptops across all budget ranges, so you can take your pick if you just need a device to perform basic functions or a machine that will handle demanding tasks. You should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what specifications you should be aiming for, but at the very least, you know that you'll be getting great value if you take advantage of Acer laptop Black Friday deals.

Read more
The best gaming chair Black Friday deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

If your chair is ripping apart or just plain not comfortable anymore, now is a great time to get a new one. As it turns out, Black Friday deals are in full swing, even though it is earlier than when we would traditionally start thinking about the shopping holiday. That means you can get tons of gaming chairs, including some of the best gaming chairs, for incredibly low prices. At this point, one deal is sticking out to us like a sore thumb. As a result, we'll be putting extra attention on it during this article. However, if you want a more comprehensive list of great early Black Friday gaming chair deals, we've got them at the bottom.
Best gaming chair Black Friday deal

The blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is our favorite Black Friday deal so far, and for many reasons. To start with obvious factors, it is discounted by over 25%. You can get your blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair for $280 today, while it would be $400 on a regular day. That's a savings of $120. Another big factor is that it is an official Best Buy Black Friday deal, and is labelled as such. That gives us a ton of confidence in its price being the best price available.

Read more