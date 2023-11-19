Asus ROG Ally is $100 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

Gamers will appreciate the Black Friday deals turning up right now, as there are a lot of great gaming console deals to score some savings with. One of them is a deal on the Asus ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme processor, which is marked down to $620 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $80 from its regular price of $700, and My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will save an additional $20, bringing the price of the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme down to a Black Friday price of just $600.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

There are a couple of models of the ROG Ally, with the Asus ROG Ally Z1 being the more affordable option and this Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model having some additional performance specs. We consider both models among the best handheld gaming PCs, though it’s likely more intense gamers will prefer this Z1 Extreme model. It features the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which features eight cores and can handle a groundbreaking 8.6 teraflops of computational power. This is a ton of power for a handheld PC, and it should keep you going even through the most intense graphics processing loads. The ROG Ally Z1 Extreme also comes with 512GB of storage space for housing your gaming library.

And all of the best PC games are in play with the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, as it allows you to game on almost any platform. This includes Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Android apps. Any platform that can play Windows games can be played on the ROG Ally, including cloud gaming services. The ROG Ally has a 1080p Full HD display for full gaming immersion even on the go, and fast-charging technology will take you from a dead battery to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes should you happen to run it dry while out in the wild.

Don't Miss:

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme typically costs $700, but it’s marked down to $620 at Best Buy for Black Friday. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will land an additional $20 savings and a Black Friday sale price of $600.

Editors' Recommendations