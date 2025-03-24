How to get and use the metal detector in Atomfall

Atomfall is a completely open-ended RPG. After a quick intro, you are free to go and do almost anything you want within the zone to find a way out. Instead of quests, the game features investigations that require a lot more thought and observation to solve compared to other games that simply give you a quest marker to follow. Even some of the major items in the game, like the metal detector, can be completely missed if you don’t happen to find one. This tool can help you grab a lot of valuable supplies in the wilderness, which you will constantly be in need of. We won’t be as cryptic as Atomfall and give you specific directions on how to get and use the metal detector.

How to get and use the metal detector

There are multiple ways to get almost everything ing Atomfall, including the metal detector. However, the first and easiest way to get one is to go to the village of Wyndham. Unless you’ve pissed off the wrong people, this is a peaceful location where you can find the majority of the game’s traders.

The shop you’re looking for is the Grendel’s Head, which is up the hill near the main building where you can talk to the general. Go inside and the shopkeep will have a metal detector you can barter for.

Once you have the metal detector, it will automatically alert you when you are in range of some buried treasure. When you are, the game will prompt you to equip the tool so you don’t need to keep it out for it to be useful. Once you get the alert, equip the metal detector and “aim” it to point it at the ground. The red lights at the top show which direction you need to move to get closer to the treasure, and the meter on the bottom shows how close you are. When you are right on top of the treasure you can dig it up and get whatever loot was hidden beneath your feet.