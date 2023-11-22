 Skip to main content
One of my favorite board games is 50% off for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are always a great way to land some savings, and this year it’s a great way to save on having some fun. There are a lot of board games seeing super low prices for Black Friday, and among them is Azul, a strategic tile placing game. Azul is currently marked down to just $20 at Amazon as part of the retail giant’s Black Friday deals. This is makes for a 50% discount and a $20 savings, as Azul regularly costs $40. Free shipping is included with a purchase, including free fast shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy Azul

Azul is a popular tile placing game that can be fun for both small and large groups of people to play. In fact, we consider Azul to be among the best board games, finding it the best board game for 2-8+ players. This makes it a great game to gather around at parties and other gatherings. Players compete to build the most complete yet still pleasant to the eye square of tiles in Azul. Tiles are picked from a shared pool, as are rules on how to lay them. It’s a fun game that should keep crowds of all kinds entertained this holiday season.

This particular Azul game comes with high quality components. The tiles are high quality and beautifully crafted. The game itself was created by world-renowned game author Michael Riesling, and his vision for Azul shines through with this version. The game is inspired by the aesthetic of Moorish art, yet is transformed into a contemporary board game. There are quite a few other versions of the game that have various artistic themes added to them, but this version is true to Azul at its purest intent. Games typically come in under one hour, so it’s a perfect game for a quick scrum with friends in addition to entertainment for larger groups.

While there are a lot of board games discounted right now, Azul is one of the best board game Black Friday deals. It’s fun and takes some strategic thinking, and it’s marked down to just $20 at Amazon. This will save you $20 from its regular price of $40, and free shipping is included.

