‘Battlefield V’ has no expansion packs, and won’t be pay-to-win

After heading to Vietnam, the Middle East, World War I, and even the crime-infested streets of America, Electronic Arts and Dice are bringing the Battlefield series back to World War II with Battlefield V. This time, however, the companies are working to keep the community together for longer — expansion packs and the “premium pass” are a thing of the past.

Unlike past entries in the series, which have used multiple paid expansions to give players access to additional weapons, vehicles, and maps, if you buy Battlefield V, you’ll get access to these additions for free. This includes access to the “Tides of War” live-service content, which will add themed events to the game focused on different periods in the war. The first of these is “Fall of Europe,” which deals with Germany’s push into the continent near the beginning of World War II.

No more expansions

Another one of Electronic Arts’ games — Star Wars: Battlefront II — used a similar release model last year, and players ended up furious with the decision to include paid loot boxes to fuel progression in the place of paid expansions. This won’t be the case with Battlefield V.

During the reveal event, comedian and host Trevor Noah asked the development team if the game would be “pay-to-win,” and was assured that all weapons, vehicles, and other gear you get in the game can be earned through playing the game. This includes competitive multiplayer as well as “Combined Arms,” a cooperative mode playable with up to three friends online. Players will still be able to buy cosmetic upgrades.

Your own story

This ties into the “Company” system used in Battlefield V, which rewards your own custom soldiers with rewards based on your progression with them. If you want a support-type character with an intimidating skin for your machine gun, you can unlock it by continuing to play with that character. You’ll also be able to get additional abilities and perks in this manner, somewhat similar to what PopCap does with its Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare games.

Battlefield V comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 19. Those who pre-order the game will get early access to the early multiplayer beta, and EA Access and Origin Access players will be able to play the game on October 11.