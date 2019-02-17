Digital Trends
Gaming

Bayonetta 3 still in the works, set to launch on Nintendo Switch this year

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gamers looking forward to Bayonetta 3 may have been concerned about its absence at the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, but Nintendo offered reassurances that the game is still on track to be released for the Nintendo Switch within the year.

When rumors started swirling that a Nintendo Direct was on the way, Bayonetta 3 was expected to be a part of the presentation, alongside previously announced games such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Daemon X Machina. The Nintendo Direct presentation that was released on February 13 featured all the aforementioned games, except Bayonetta 3.

There were concerns surrounding the development of the game after the Nintendo Direct presentation, especially with the announcement of Astral Chains, another title from developer Platinum Games. Metroid Prime 4 was recently reported to have restarted development, likely pushing back the game’s release, so Bayonetta fans were worried that the latest installment in the series will suffer the same fate.

Fortunately, Nintendo of America’s senior product marketing manager Bill Trinen clarified matters regarding Bayonetta 3 in the latest episode of the Nintendo Power Podcast, which aired a couple of days after the Nintendo Direct presentation.

Bayonetta 3 is still in the works… and of course that’s another game that’s maybe coming a little bit sooner than people anticipated. Later this year,” Trinen said, while discussing things that Nintendo fans may look forward to in 2019.

Trinen did not provide a more specific release window for Bayonetta 3, but for fans of the series, it is enough to know that Platinum Games is still targeting roll out of the game this year.

Bayonetta 3 was unveiled at The Game Awards in December 2017 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive,  alongside the ports of Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 to the hybrid console. Not much is known about Bayonetta 3 aside from its teaser trailer, which showed the titular character apparently struggling in a fight against a spectral figure. There are speculations that Bayonetta 3 will take place before Bayonetta 2, as the Umbra Witch is seen in the teaser sporting her long hair from Bayonetta instead of the bob length from Bayonetta 2. However, it is possible that Bayonetta 3 will happen long after Bayonetta 2, which would have allowed her hair to grow back. Of course, there may be the simple explanation that Bayonetta used magic to re-grow her hair.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now
ea risks sucking the soul out of titanfall developer respawn with apex legends entertainment03
Gaming

Here's our Champion's guide to picking the best character in Apex Legends

Apex Legends' use of heroes with different abilities helps separate it from other battle royale games. To help you choose your legend, we've put together a legend guide detailing their abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Transport your Nintendo Switch in style with these nifty cases

The Nintendo Switch, which boasts both wired and handheld modes, needs a good case to ensure it doesn't get beat up while you're on the go. We scoured through dozens of Switch cases to bring you the best ones.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Metro Exodus
Gaming

These are the best weapons for taking down mutants and bandits in Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is a very difficult game, and choosing the right weapons is key for surviving the post-apocalyptic Russia that 4A Games has created. These are the best weapons in Metro Exodus.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 curse of osiris review
Gaming

Exotic Masterwork Weapons are in Destiny 2. Here's how to upgrade

Destiny 2's new Masterwork gear offers a number of special bonuses. Here is what you need to know about it, including how to find the gear in the game and even create it yourself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect your phone a ps4 playstation app feat
Gaming

How to keep a PS4 in your pocket with the PlayStation Mobile app

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can get the most out of the system while on the go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Blade (2018) back lifestyle
Gaming

Razer Game Store to shut down at end of February, less than a year after opening

The Razer Game Store will shut down on February 28, less than a year after it opened. Games purchased from the digital store will continue to work, but purchased keys will need to be used before its closure.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
pokemon go pokefit lumia 950
Gaming

Niantic promises to make Pokémon Go less troublesome for homeowners

Niantic is looking to settle the lawsuits filed by angry homeowners who were affected by hordes of Pokémon Go players trespassing on their properties. Niantic promised to resolve complaints within 15 days, among other things.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
kingdom hearts 3 nintendo switch never happening
Gaming

Kingdom Hearts 3 on Nintendo Switch reportedly never going to happen

Kingdom Hearts 3 for the Nintendo Switch will likely not happen, according to Game Informer's senior editor, Imran Khan. Square Enix is reportedly considering an alternative in bringing the franchise to the console.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin