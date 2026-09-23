Beat a boss, watch an ad? Microsoft’s latest patent is for exactly that

Imagine going through a rough boss fight that took hours of your time, maybe even multiple days of broken-apart gaming sessions. You might have gloated in the past and revelled in the glory, but soon, you might be treated to an ad. In one future possibility, Microsoft might be serving you ads, according to a recently published Microsoft patent application titled “Contextually Aware Management of Interactive Software Application Access”.

The system is designed to recognize natural breaks in interactive software, temporarily pause access, show promotional content, and then give users another block of uninterrupted playtime. In gaming terms, those “natural breaks” could include specific moments.

Microsoft ads could wait until you stop playing

The patent describes trigger points including the end of a boss fight, completion of a quest, loading screens, cutscenes, menus, multiplayer round endings, and other moments of downtime. So it plans to serve this promo material to gamers when they are done with a task, rather than obnoxiously popping up every 30 minutes. A game could signal to Microsoft’s content-management system when it reaches a suitable stopping point. An event-detection system could also look for animations, characters, sounds, images, or controller inputs to determine when an interruption makes sense.

Recommended Videos

Players would receive a credit granting access for a period of time or a certain amount of progress. The filing gives examples such as 15 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, completing a level, playing several rounds, or defeating a particular character. Watching an ad could then earn another credit and extend the uninterrupted session.

Xbox is already experimenting with ads

Microsoft began testing a free, ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming earlier this year. Its implementation currently shows ads before a session rather than interrupting gameplay, and Microsoft specifically said the ads wouldn’t appear while you were playing. The newly published patent points to a much more sophisticated way ads could eventually work if Microsoft wanted to move them inside gaming sessions.

The application names no Xbox game, Game Pass tier, or planned commercial service, and a patent doesn’t guarantee Microsoft will ever use the technology. The filing was published on September 3 as US 2026/0260258 A1, although it traces back to an earlier related application filed in 2023. So no, an ad isn’t currently waiting behind the final boss in Fable.