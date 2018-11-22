Black Friday 2018 is upon us and it’s the perfect time to grab some gaming gifts for yourself or your loved ones. With the holiday season quickly approaching, you’ll definitely want to get in on awesome Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X gaming deals. You can find price drops at major retailers such as GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon on video games, accessories, and most importantly, current-gen gaming consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. Microsoft’s current generation of consoles is especially unique because we have different versions to choose from.

Articles to help you choose the best Xbox One console

You can count on saving money on a stock Xbox One or opt for something a bit higher in specs with the Xbox One X. There are also great deals on the Xbox One S which falls somewhere right in the middle in terms of its capabilities.