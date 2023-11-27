 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best board game Cyber Monday deals: Azul, Splendor, and more

John Alexander
By
The game Wingspan being played.
.

If chess, checkers and Connect4 are getting stale, maybe it’s time to upgrade your boardgame closet. There are a lot of options in the Cyber Monday deals happening today, and we’ve pulled out some cheap ones. These are all more niche boardgames, so you won’t find Battleship or Monopoly in here. You might find your next favorite game night activity.

Best board game Cyber Monday deals under $25

Board game close up featured image
Unsplash

If you’re heavily into board games, you might think that anything under the $25 mark is best reserved for a light snack before the main game begins. With Black Friday deals here, however, that isn’t necessarily the case. We’ve got fun, casual-competitive party games like Codenames as well as some heavy hitters like Splendor, a game of strategic collection. One game that might stick out in the mix, however, is Cat in the Box, a “quantum” card game where the exact card you play isn’t decided until… after you play it? At these prices it is worth grabbing as something new, especially if you already have these other familiar favorites:

  • Codenames —
  • Cat in the Box Deluxe Edition —
  • Azul —
  • Splendor —
  • Tokaido —

Other board game Cyber Monday deals we love

Ark Nova board game box and contents.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The following games cost more than $25, even after Cyber Monday magic has been applied. Games in this category are nearly always heavy hitters that you’ll need to bring to the table several times before getting a good grasp of the strategy. In other words, they take a while to master. Of the best deals available we see the popular nature-themed “chickens” of Cascadia and Ark Nova next to their, somewhat literal, “egg” of Wingspan. However, we also want to include other themes of games, such as Space Base, an outer space themed game which plays out in a way that feels like a board game equivalent to auto-battler video games.

  • Cascadia —
  • Space Base —
  • Wingspan with Swift Start Pack —
  • Kingdom Builder —
  • Ark Nova —
Don't Miss:

For a more complete list of Cyber Monday board game deals, you can tap the button below, where you’ll be transported to Amazon’s Cyber Monday and their collection of board game deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: consoles, games, accessories
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Cyber Monday deals that involve the Nintendo Switch are expected to sell out quickly over the course of the shopping event, so you should act fast if you want to secure discounts for the console, as well as for its games and accessories. To help you complete your transactions, we've scoured the internet for the most amazing Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals that are happening right now, including bundles that package the console with a game, lowered prices on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, and offers on must-have accessories like cases and docks.
The best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals

 

Read more
The best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals we’ve found so far
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo offers everything from affordable Chromebooks to powerful gaming laptops, so if you need a new laptop, this is one of the brands that you should consider. You can get any of these devices with huge discounts through Cyber Monday deals, and to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals from Lenovo and placed them below.

We've pulled offers directly from Lenovo's website, which will give you opportunities to customize your new laptops. However, there are also some amazing bargains from Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals, so you can also check out for more Lenovo laptops.
Best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals

Read more
Best Black Friday Deals Still Available: Laptops, TVs, Apple
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be over, but there are plenty of fantastic Black Friday deals still available on everything from laptops and TVs to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We've also found a Keurig for $45, almost 50% off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and so much more. Join me as I sift through the remnants of the sales still happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and a host of other retailers, as well as the manufacturers themselves, to see what's left and what's worth buying. And if you don't see something you like, or missed out on a killer deal on Black Friday that's not around this weekend, it could come back on Cyber Monday. Let's dive in.
Best Black Friday TV Deals

48-inch LG A2 OLED 4K TV -- $550, was $1200
75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV -- $580, was $750

Read more