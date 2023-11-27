If chess, checkers and Connect4 are getting stale, maybe it’s time to upgrade your boardgame closet. There are a lot of options in the Cyber Monday deals happening today, and we’ve pulled out some cheap ones. These are all more niche boardgames, so you won’t find Battleship or Monopoly in here. You might find your next favorite game night activity.

Best board game Cyber Monday deals under $25

If you’re heavily into board games, you might think that anything under the $25 mark is best reserved for a light snack before the main game begins. With Black Friday deals here, however, that isn’t necessarily the case. We’ve got fun, casual-competitive party games like Codenames as well as some heavy hitters like Splendor, a game of strategic collection. One game that might stick out in the mix, however, is Cat in the Box, a “quantum” card game where the exact card you play isn’t decided until… after you play it? At these prices it is worth grabbing as something new, especially if you already have these other familiar favorites:

Codenames —

Cat in the Box Deluxe Edition —

Azul —

Splendor —

Tokaido —

Other board game Cyber Monday deals we love

The following games cost more than $25, even after Cyber Monday magic has been applied. Games in this category are nearly always heavy hitters that you’ll need to bring to the table several times before getting a good grasp of the strategy. In other words, they take a while to master. Of the best deals available we see the popular nature-themed “chickens” of Cascadia and Ark Nova next to their, somewhat literal, “egg” of Wingspan. However, we also want to include other themes of games, such as Space Base, an outer space themed game which plays out in a way that feels like a board game equivalent to auto-battler video games.

Cascadia —

Space Base —

Wingspan with Swift Start Pack —

Kingdom Builder —

Ark Nova —

Don't Miss:

For a more complete list of Cyber Monday board game deals, you can tap the button below, where you’ll be transported to Amazon’s Cyber Monday and their collection of board game deals.

Editors' Recommendations