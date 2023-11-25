 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

180 Nintendo Switch games still discounted for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
By
Nintendo Switch video games on display inside Nintendo store.
Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images / Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

If you bought a Nintendo Switch as part of the recent Black Friday sales, then you’re in luck because there’s a huge sale on Nintendo Switch games going on at Best Buy right now. It’s 180 games, so pretty much anything you could want in terms of genre is in there, including Super Smash Bros and Pokémon Legends: Arceus; it’s chock-full of games that you can grab for cheap right now. We’ve done our best to collect our favorite picks below, but if you’d like to check out everything that is on sale, click on the button below.

What you should buy in the Nintendo Switch game sale

If you bought your Switch to play games with your friends locally, then probably one of the most popular games out there is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is very much on sale, and you can . Alternatively, another popular party game is Super Smash Bros, arguably one of the best brawlers out there, and that’s , which isn’t as much of a significant discount, but it’s something. If you want something that’s made more for two players, you can grab the highly acclaimed It Takes Two .

There are also games with a more traditional Nintendo gaming experience, there are a lot of great deals on those, too. For example, you have Super Mario Odyssey, which is a little bit older at this point, but you can at least . Or if you’d like something newer and a bit more fun and cooky, the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game is on sale, too, . You could also go for the always-popular Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening; the discount isn’t big, which is going for .

Don't Miss:

On the other hand, if you want something outside of the Nintendo sphere, there are options for it, too. For example, Sonic Frontiers is discounted heavily, , which is a significant 50% discount and well worth grabbing if you’re a Sonic fan. You can also grab the Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, which has three original Assassin’s Creed games and is going for . And something a little bit different is Just Dance 2024 Edition, which is also heavily . Of course, there are a ton of other great games that are on sale, so be sure to check the link below for everything that’s available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
PS5 Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Digital Trends Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

Black Friday is officially here. While we've been seeing some nice PS5 Black Friday deals trickle out over the last week, the big ones are just dropping today. These are mostly discounts on bundles, but they can get you a free game with your new console. If you're looking for more ways to spend money on PlayStation stuff, check out the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals. You'll need to room for all the games you buy this week.
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

With the new PS5 model that is slimmer, now is the perfect time to grab a PS5 if you haven't already. Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of great deals yet, but you can grab PS5 Slim bundles that include a game for the base price the new PS5 Slim is to go for, which essentially means you get a game for free. There's also a refurbished option for one of the older models that is a bit cheaper if you want to go that route -- making these some of the best Sony Black Friday deals in town. Pair your new PS5 with a display from Sony TV Black Friday deals to keep the brand synchronicity.

Read more
The best Lego Black Friday deals on Star Wars, Marvel, and more
Lego version of the International Space Station

As today dawns on Black Friday proper, we are finally getting a look at some of the best Black Friday deals of the month on Lego sets, and we're happy to say there are a lot of great ones. While there are, of course, many great deals on popular franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, Technics, and Speed Champions, there are also a lot of excellent deals on general Lego sets that aren't franchise-themed. Either way, there's a huge selection, especially with so many of them coming out of the Walmart Black Friday Lego sale, so be sure to check everything available there, too.
Black Friday Lego Marvel deals

The Lego and Marvel collaboration has brought joy to children for years now. If you want a cheap way to collect figures from your favorite Marvel comics, movies and TV shows, Lego sets are a great place to start. Below we've pulled some cheap sets that include adult-focused sets like the Infinity Gauntlet and full-size action figures as well as some kid-friendly sets that focus on a mini-fig with some scenery.

Read more
Best Black Friday Deals Still Available: Laptops, TVs, Apple
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be over, but there are plenty of fantastic Black Friday deals still available on everything from laptops and TVs to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We've also found a Keurig for $45, almost 50% off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and so much more. Join me as I sift through the remnants of the sales still happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and a host of other retailers, as well as the manufacturers themselves, to see what's left and what's worth buying. And if you don't see something you like, or missed out on a killer deal on Black Friday that's not around this weekend, it could come back on Cyber Monday. Let's dive in.
Best Black Friday TV Deals

48-inch LG A2 OLED 4K TV -- $550, was $1200
75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV -- $580, was $750

Read more