Best Celestial Guardians decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket

With a set dedicated to Sun and Moon Pokémon, the Celestial Guardians set in Pokémon TCG Pocket has changed the meta so drastically that there are multiple new decks you can use to battle your friends. The trick to making a good deck is to keep up with the best new cards and how you best merge those cards.

If you’re done opening Shining Revelry and Triumphant Light packs, you’ll be pleased to know that there are incredible cards you can make decks with in Celestial Guardians, both in the Solgaleo and Lunala packs. Here are the best decks in the Celestial Guardians meta that you can create right now in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Best meta decks from Celestial Guardians in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Solgaleo ex deck

The Solgaleo ex deck is by far one of the strongest decks in the meta right now. While you’re evolving to Solgaleo on the bench, you can have Skarmory in the Active spot with a tool on it so it deals extra damage. Then, once you have Solgaleo, you can use its ability to swap it into the Active spot free of charge. It only needs two Steel Energy to dish out 120, and although it does 10 damage to itself, adding Giant Cape from Space-Time Smackdown to it can boost its health.

Rare Candy is a new, incredible item that can also help in this deck. Once used on a Basic Pokémon, you can quickly evolve it to Stage 2 if you have that card on hand. This means you can easily only have one Cosmoem in your deck and not waste a spot for a second one.

x2 Skarmory

x2 Cosmog

x1 Cosmoem

x2 Solgaleo ex

x2 Poké Ball

x2 Rare Candy

x2 Professor’s Research

x1 Cyrus

x1 Red

x1 Pokémon Communication

x1 Giant Cape

x1 Rocky Helmet

x1 Iono

x1 Poison Barb

Oricorio deck

You wouldn’t think that this basic, Electric-type Oriocorio would be worthy of its own deck, but you’re wrong. Paired with Magnezone, Oricorio can defeat any opponent’s ex deck as it has the ability to block all damage from ex Pokémon. It may not have a ton of health, but with two Electric Energy, it can deal 50 damage, and if your opponent only has ex cards, they’re done for.

Couple this with the Magnezone line of Pokémon on the bench, and you have a good backup if you need to swap out Oricorio. On its Stage 1, Magneton, it has the ability to take one Electric Energy for free every round, so you can passively have it build up extra energy. On top of that, if your opponent has an annoying tool that hurts Oricorio, use Guzma to eliminate all their items.

x2 Oricorio (Electric)

x2 Magnemite

x2 Magneton

x2 Magnezone

x2 Poké Ball

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Giant Cape

x1 Cyrus

x1 Pokémon Communication

x1 Iono

x1 Sabrina

x2 Guzma

Decidueye ex deck

If you’re looking for a new Grass deck, this is the perfect one for you. Rare Candy comes in handy once again for Decidueye, which allows it to come into play fast. You can also use Rare Candy on Sprigatito to get Meowscarada quickly, which attacks ex Pokémon specifically. It deals a base 60 damage, but if the opponent’s Active card is ex, it deals an extra 70, making that 130 damage using just two Grass Energy.

Then, once your opponent inevitably pulls their damaged Pokémon to the bench, swap in Decidueye to then deal 100 damage to any Pokémon that has damage on it. This is an incredible setup that costs little energy and can be put together fast in battles.

x2 Rowlet

x2 Sprigatito

x1 Dartrix

x2 Decidueye ex

x2 Meowscarada

x2 Poké Ball

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Rare Candy

x2 Leaf Cape

x2 Erika

x1 Leaf

Lunala ex deck

Although not as strong as the Solgaleo ex deck, Lunala ex can become strong when paired with a Giratina ex deck. This card makes it exceptionally easy for any card in the Active spot to receive all Psychic Energy from someone on the bench. If you have Giratina collecting an extra Psychic Energy on the bench each turn, you can use that to fuel a Mewtwo ex within a short time frame.

And no matter who gets pulled back to the bench and swaps into the Active spot, you have Lunala ex to bring that Psychic Energy onto the Active Pokémon in one turn. You also have Rare Candy in this deck, which is vital for getting Lunala ex to Stage 2 from Cosmog.

x2 Giratina ex

x2 Cosmog

x1 Cosmoem

x2 Lunala ex

x1 Mewtwo ex

x2 Poké Ball

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Rare Candy

x2 Leaf

x1 Cyrus

x1 Pokémon Communication

x1 Guzma

x1 Pokémon Center Lady

Incineroar ex deck

Finally, if you need a fresh Fire deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket, try out the Incineroar ex deck. With only one Energy, Incineroar can burn the enemy. Its best move can deal a total of 140 damage to the opponent if it has damage on itself. This is easy to happen if you’ve attacked as its earlier evolutions, Litten and Torracat, which hurt themselves when they deal damage.

It doesn’t just have to stand on its own, though, as the new card Turtonator synergizes perfectly in this deck. It’s a Basic card that packs a punch to deal 90 damage, and it already has 120 health, making it a good tank to stand in while you build up to Incineroar ex. Pair this with the Kiawe Supporter card, and you can put two extra Fire Energy on your Turtonator in a single turn.