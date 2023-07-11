Prime Day is a great time to stock up on cheap board games

While a lot of folks tend to be most familiar with board games like Monopoly or Risk, there’s a huge world out there of amazing board games for you to explore. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals on board games for you to take advantage of, and you can get some classic and amazing board games for less than $30, which is a steal. You’ll find a lot of the games we recommend on our list of best board games on the sale below, and while we’ve also made some picks, it’s well worth checking out the entire sale as well.

What cheap board games you should buy for Amazon’s Prime Day sale

One of the best starter games, if you’re just getting into board games, is likely going to be , as it’s considered a classic and is just $29. It’s a trading and resource management game that pits players against each other to build the most cities and is surprisingly great for kids and adults, so it’s nice for the whole family. Of course, if you’re not playing with kids, Catan has been re-skinned many times, and you might enjoy this instead for $55. Of course, if you’d rather stick with games that work well for kids, then we strongly recommend for $25, which is a kid-friendly version of the original Ticket to Ride, a strategy game where you have to build a rail line across varies countries. What countries you play in differs, and you can get for just $17 or for $60 as a couple of great options too. Another great game for kids and adults who love Kaijus is for $24, which has you battling it out against each other for the city of Tokyo with a strategic card-building style of gameplay.

Of course, if you want something that’s better suited for adults, is a great option for just $31, especially if you’re a fan of Eldritch Nightmares. There’s also going for $13, which is a social deduction game where you try and figure out which one of the players is the baddie by using social and context cues. On the other hand, something like for $28 is a great cooperative game where you’re all working together to get rid of four different diseases. Finally, we’d also recommend for $27, which is a mystery and detective board game, and great for those who love solving puzzles.

