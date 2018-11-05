Digital Trends
20 awesome cosplays we saw at BlizzCon 2018

Felicia Miranda
Blizzcon 2018 Best Cosplay
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda/Digital Trends

Take a look at the best cosplay we found at BlizzCon 2018.

Cosplay is a big part of video game conventions and BlizzCon is no different. Every year, tens of thousands of fans show up to celebrate their favorite Blizzard games. Many come dressed up as their favorite characters, having planned and prepare all year long so that when the time arrives, they can stun fellow fans with their costumes.

Everyone has their own way of expressing their love for their favorite Blizzard heroes, villains, and everything in between. Maybe it’s a casual costume with a onesie or a bodysuit. Maybe it’s a full suit of armor with elaborate makeup and special effects. Some even go as far as to take on the demeanors of the characters they’re portraying. However you choose to show your appreciation, you’re sure to find people who want to capture the moment in a video or a picture.

Blizzard understands this, so every year at BlizzCon, they hold a cosplay exhibition, showing off the most spectacular cosplays at the convention. It’s a wonderful sight to see and it’s a show that many fans and viewers from home look forward to watching every year. It’s also pretty cool to see cosplayers in their natural environment on the showroom floor or just outside hanging out with friends and other cosplayers. That’s where we got to capture some of the best cosplay at BlizzCon 2018.

Digital Trends was in attendance this year and we took pictures of all the awesome cosplay we saw so we could share with the fans that couldn’t make it to the convention this year. We found everything from cosplay of World of Warcraft and Diablo characters to heroes in Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm. There was no shortage of fans that suited up this year, bringing everyone’s favorite Blizzard characters to life. 

If you are one of the cosplayers displayed in these photos, please contact us at fmiranda@digitaltrends.com so we can give you proper credit for your cosplay!

Make sure to check out more BlizzCon 2018 coverage including our hands on of Diablo Immortal on Digital Trends.

