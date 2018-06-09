Sneak peeks pique interest: Here are the best game trailers of E3 2018

Share

E3 2018 has begun, and with the wave of new game announcements have come several excellent game trailers. These short videos give publishers a chance to show their game to the public rather than just tell us why we should buy it, and a few of these have stood out to us as exceptionally effective. From the loudest and biggest AAA games to smaller-scale, intimate titles, these are the best game trailers of E3 2018.

‘Anthem’

Electronic Arts and BioWare chose to save the best for last at EA Play 2018, EA’s pre-E3 celebration. Following a so-so traditional cinematic trailer for Anthem, the development team at BioWare sat down with host Andrea Rene to show off an incredible cooperative mission. Multiple players — armed with their Javelin suits — soar through the air as they search for the source of a poison being weaponized by the local “Scars” before they discover it originated underground. As the teammates move forward, they’re bombarded with enemies and make use of their special abilities, such as a rocket barrage, to take out several targets at once. They’re soon forced to venture even further underground before coming face to … something with a giant bug creature before the trailer cuts away.

We would have loved to see that boss fight, but Electronic Arts has certainly piqued our interest. We can’t wait to see more of Anthem, and a longer playable demonstration is available for those attending EA Play.

Anthem is out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22, 2019.

‘Unravel Two’

Unravel Two was announced and released during EA Play 2018, and its trailer certainly has us looking forward to controlling the adorable Yarny once again. Stripped of his “spark,” Yarny is joined by a blue friend in his journey this time around, which means Unravel Two is playable cooperatively. In the trailer, we see our two heroes escape from a vulture-like bird by using a combination of platforming and puzzle-solving, and Coldwood’s environmental design is just as sharp as it was in the original game. We also see Yarny in peril similar to what Lara Croft faced in 2013’s Tomb Raider, as he’s sent flying off a ship in the middle of a vicious storm and his yarn begins to, well, unravel. We’ll cross our fingers that he and his friend aren’t harmed too much in this sequel.

Unravel Two is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

‘Sea of Solitude’

Jo-Mei Games gave viewers a peek at its adventure game Sea of Solitude during the EA Play press conference, highlighting how the game explores themes of loneliness and depression. Characters gradually turn into monsters as they succumb to these negative feelings, and we see protagonist Kay morph into a terrifying, shadowy version of herself as she attempts to discover how to reverse her transformation. The trailer gives us a good sample of Sea of Solitude‘s art style, which features similar colors to Rime, but with just enough darkness and disturbing imagery to make it stand out.

Sea of Solitude will release in early 2019.