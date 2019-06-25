Digital Trends
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

Gabe Gurwin
By
Windows 7

The Steam Summer Sale has begun, and despite the growing presence of the Epic Games Store and streaming services, it still serves as one of the best ways to score big money on new games. During the sale, which runs from June 25 through July 9, you’ll be able to get games at drastically reduced prices. Not only are older titles reduced, but newer games from 2018 and even early 2019 are also on sale. Few other times during the year will we see such savings, so if you’ve been waiting to purchase that latest AAA game, now is the time.

Go to the Steam home page, and you’ll automatically be sent to the Summer Sale landing screen. A few genres are highlighted, including casual games and turn-based strategy, and next to the standard price you’ll see the current price as well as the percentage of discount. Certain franchises, such as Mortal Kombat and Civilization, have also been put into the sale as a whole, meaning you can score savings on several of their games. In the case of Mortal Kombat, you can save $10 off Mortal Kombat 11, but you can save a whopping $21 off of the previous game Mortal Kombat XL, which includes all DLC characters.

Mortal Kombat 11 review

Below, we’ve included a list of the best game sales we’ve discovered, listing their current price and typical price. Head to the Steam Summer Sale page for a full list of discounted games.

As you can see from the list, there is quite a bit of variety. If you’re into shooters, action games, or role-playing games, you’ll almost certainly find something worth purchasing  during the Steam Summer Sale. Indie games are offered for big discounts, as well, and as we approach July, you’ll want to have plenty of games in your backlog to help weather the summer game drought. If you happen to miss out on sales this time around, you’ll have a few other chances before the end of the year, including the Steam Winter Sale.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date and the best deals so far
Up Next

Surface Centaurus: News, rumors, specs, release date, and more
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
asus proart pa90 review asusproart 4
Product Review

The Asus ProArt PA90's steam-engine design speeds past the trash can Mac Pro

It may try to fill the void left by Apple’s aging Mac Pro, but don’t call Asus’ compact ProArt PA90 workstation a trash can. Though this desktop takes inspiration from the Mac Pro’s minimalist design, it brings its own steam…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Best cheap air conditioner deals for 2019: Frigidaire, LG, and more

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ossia cota wireless power outdoors camping at night full
Deals

Planning a camping trip? Stock up on camp gear with 25% off at Huckberry

It's camping season, so now's a good time as ever to make sure you've got everything you need. Today might be the best day to do it: we've just come across a big in-season sale at online outdoor retailer Huckberry, which ends at midnight…
Posted By Ed Oswald
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Luke Larsen
fortnite pc requirements season 10
Gaming

Fortnite PC players may have to upgrade graphics cards once Season 10 kicks in

Epic Games said that Fortnite for PC will no longer support DirectX 10 starting in Season 10. Players will need to have DirectX 11-capable graphics cards to continue playing the Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
destiny 2 will move to steam go free play shadowkeep
Gaming

GuardianCon raises $3.7 million: Bungie breaks record, but Dr. Lupo does better

Destiny developer Bungie joined this year's GuardianCon Charity Marathon Stream, breaking the record by raising $400,000 in just four hours. The proceeds of the week-long event will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy viii remastered new features
Gaming

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features for faster progression

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features that will enable faster progression. Players who do not want to go through the same grind as in their first playthrough will be able to activate battle enhancements, among others.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends season 2 monsters on the way dragon
Gaming

Flyers in Apex Legends may be hinting at something monstrous for Season 2

Flying beasts have appeared in Apex Legends' King's Canyon map. While the creatures are peaceful for now, they may be hinting that something more monstrous is coming to the team-based Battle Royale shooter once Season 2 launches on July 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
blizzard loses global esports director kim phan overwatch brigitte
Gaming

Blizzard suffers another blow with exit of global esports director Kim Phan

Blizzard suffered another blow with the departure of global esports director Kim Phan. Her exit comes after Overwatch League's founding commissioner Nate Nanzer left last month to join Epic Games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race
Gaming

Here’s how to get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers

You can get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers by pre-ordering it, but simply purchasing it isn't enough to get you in. Here's how you can get early access to Shadowbringers, regardless of what platform you're on.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Guides
Gaming

Our guide to taking down the monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta features three large monsters to hunt: Great Jagras, Banbaro, and Tigrex. Our hunting guide will help you learn the ins and outs of each of these foes.
Posted By Steven Petite
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin