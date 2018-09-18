Games with Gold and Spotlight Sale bring big price drops on Xbox-exclusive games

Digital Trends
Retailers are always running sales on video games and if you don’t care about owning physical copies, you can often find tremendous deals online. Whether you’re looking to save a little extra cash or taking advantage of your Games with Gold membership, you’re sure to find something for you in our list of the best Xbox One digital game deals available now.

Free games with Gold

‘Prison Architect’ (Free, 9/1 – 9/30)

Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition gives you the full experience on a console, including the Prison Stories campaign mode. Typically priced at $30, the oddly charming simulation allows you to construct the prison of your dreams, either as a loving architect or a brutal authoritarian. You can even go online to the World of Wardens mode and share your designs or download other user creations for yourself.

‘Livelock’ (Free, 9/19 – 10/15)

In need of a Diablo-like action RPG and in the mood for some twin-stick shooting? Livelock just might be your next addiction. The cooperative shooter features three playable classes as well as a story mode and challenging Survival Mode, and its ultra-powerful weapons feel like they were ripped out of a classic ’90s shoot-’em-up game.

‘Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World’ (Free, 9/16 – 9/30)

For fans of classic 2D action games, Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World includes three of them — Wonder Boy in Monster Land, Wonder Boy in Monster World, and Monster World IV. The games combine simple platforming with action and combat similar to something like Castlevania or Zelda II, and they have a sort of childish cuteness that helps offset their age.

Deals with Gold (expires 9/25)

In addition to the free games you receive with an Xbox Live Gold membership, you also get access to special discounts on a variety of other games. Here are some of the best Deals with Gold available right now.

Other deals and Sales

Forza and Xbox Game Pass sale ($99, expires 9/31)

A six-month subscription to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service typically costs $60, but you can currently buy an entire year-long membership for just $99. Not only will you get access to a growing vault of games to play, including all upcoming first-party Xbox One games, but you also get permanent access to Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7. Since Forza Horizon 4 will be part of Game Pass, you’ll get that to play in October, as well!

Microsoft deals ($6 – $20, expires 9/25)

People that say that the Xbox One doesn’t have any games are in for a treat this week because over a dozen Xbox exclusives are discounted right now through the Microsoft Publisher sale. Get incredible deals on popular titles such as the zombie survival sim State of Decay 2, real-time strategy classic Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition, and the critically acclaimed shooter, Gears of War 4. Haters are definitely going to say it’s fake but we have the receipts below.

Dead Rising 4 $20.00 (Save 50%)
Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain $4.99 (Save 75%)
Forza Motorsport 7 VIP — $3.99 (Save 80%)
Gears of War 4 — $15.99 (Save 60%)
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition $10.00 (Save 50%)
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition $10.00 (Save 50%)
Ryse: Legendary Edition — $7.50 (Save 75%)
State Of Decay 2 — $19.49 (Save 35%)
Sunset Overdrive — $6.60 (Save 67%)

Ubisoft game deals ($5 – $30, expires 9/20)

Ubisoft has published a number of great big-name games over the last year, and nearly all of them are on sale right now on Xbox One. Shooter Far Cry 5 is currently on sale for $35, as is this year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. Below are the games that are discounted more than 70% off including the hilarious and innovative role-playing game South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

