Digital Trends
Gaming

Best Prime Day gaming deals: What discounts to expect on Switch, Xbox One, PS4

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Gabe Gurwin
By

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is quickly approaching, and with it you’ll find some of the best gaming deals available in all of 2019. Games that normally cost $60 will see their prices slashed during the event, and consoles – often bundled with games – will be available for far below their standard price. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on gaming goodies, there are few opportunities better than Prime Day. Considering the once one-day sale has been extended to a full 48 hours, you should have plenty of time to find what you’re looking for.

Below, we’ve outlined the types of Prime Day gaming deals you can expect to see, whether it be for games, hardware, accessories, or a new 4K TV. We’ve also provided information that will help you in choosing between Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, so you can get the perfect system for your gaming preferences.

What gaming deals to expect from Prime Day 2019

mortal kombat 11 dlc fighters leaked raiden

You can anticipate saving nearly $100 on the purchase of a new gaming console during Prime Day 2019. Last year, the Xbox One S 1TB console had its price slashed from $300 to $230, and it included three free months of the Xbox Game Pass. Nintendo systems are not typically available on sale for much of the year, but bundles containing extra goodies like gift cards or external memory could very well be available at a discounted price. Accessories such as Joy-Con controllers and headsets will also likely be cheaper than usual.

As we near the end of the current console generation, you likely have the hardware and accessories to game already. Prime Day also features deep discounts on the biggest video games, however. Expect several $60 games to be priced at $40 during Prime Day. Potential candidates include Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Devil May Cry 5. Older games could have their prices slashed even more drastically.

You don’t want to be asleep at the switch when it comes to  purchasing a new gaming-ready 4K television, either. TCL in offers a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR for just $300 normally. Games look stunning with the visual settings enabled, and you’ll be prepared for the native 4K resolution of next-generation systems.

The best gaming deals

Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon already has some great deals on gaming consoles and accessories. Whether you’re looking for an Xbox One or PS4, there’s a deal available for you right now.

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle ($225)

Battlefield V review

Amazon is currently offering the Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V bundle at a significantly reduced price. Typically available for $300, it has been slashed by $75 and includes everything you need to get started on Xbox One. Alongside the 1TB Xbox One S system and a copy of Battlefield V, the bundle also includes Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1: Revolution loaded up with expansions. The bundle throws in 14 days of Xbox Live Gold,  a monthlong trial to Xbox Game Pass, and a monthlong trial to EA Access so that you can enjoy even more games.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console ($380)

PlayStation 4 bundle
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The PlayStation 4 Pro allows you to play your favorite PS4 games at increased resolution, and even 4K resolution with HDR in certain cases. The system can also add more detail to your games’ worlds, improve framerates, and increase performance with the PlayStation VR headset. Amazon is currently offering the system for $20 off its normal price, and if you have recently purchased a 4K television, now is the perfect time to make the upgrade.

Nintendo Switch Refurbished Neon Bundle ($290)

best gaming deals for prime day nintendo switch console hands on 0012

Nintendo is notoriously picky when it comes to offering sales on its consoles, but right now on Amazon, you can knock about $10 off the cost of the basic Nintendo Switch Neon bundle by purchasing it “renewed” or refurbished. The bundle includes everything offered in the new package, including the Joy-Con grip, Joy-Con controllers, and dock, so you’ll be ready to start gaming as soon as you select your first title to play. With Switch games likely to go on sale during Prime Day, you’ll be able to save some cash on them as well.

Magictodoor Anti-Theft Switch Case ($34)

best gaming deals for prime day switchantitheftcase

You might not want to leave your Nintendo Switch just sitting out on an entertainment center. With the Magictodoor Anti-Theft Switch case, you can create a combination to lock away your Switch and all its accessories. The case itself is lined with material and cutouts to make sure everything fits snugly. It’s also made of an anti-shock material, making it ideal for air travel if you can’t fit it on your carry-on. It’s currently available on Amazon for more than half off.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini  ($70)

best gaming deals for prime day streamdeckmini

It can be extremely difficult to gain traction and success as a gaming streamer, and one of the hardest things for newcomers is to make their content look professional. With the Elgato Stream Deck Mini, you can preprogram certain functions, such as graphical overlays, countdowns, or sound effects, to the unit’s LCD keys and press them as needed. This means you don’t need immediate access to your PC in order to engage with your audience. Normally $100, the device is currently available at 30 percent off.

How to choose a gaming console

why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability

If you are still in the market for a new gaming console, there are a few factors you need to consider. Exclusive games are still a major selling point for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch – you won’t find the games Sony and Nintendo develop coming to any other systems. However, Microsoft’s “exclusives” typically release on PC as well, making the Xbox Game Pass program, which gives you access to a vault of games for a monthly fee, the main reason to buy an Xbox One in 2019.

The other major factor to consider is the next generation of consoles. Microsoft will be launching its Project Scarlett system in 2020, and the PS5 will likely launch around the same time. This means a new Xbox One or PS4 system won’t be as useful for playing the latest games. The Nintendo Switch isn’t likely to have a direct successor in the near future, though we’ve heard rumors of updated hardware in the works. If you don’t care about having the very latest model, the Switch is probably your best choice for Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date and the best deals so far
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
6 hot smartwatches
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The best Prime Day laptop deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphones
Mobile

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and it's set to be a big one. The event will include some pretty sweet deals on smartphones. If you're on the market for a smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to buy. Here are the best Prime Day…
Posted By Christian de Looper
fortnite pc requirements season 10
Gaming

Fortnite PC players may have to upgrade graphics cards once Season 10 kicks in

Epic Games said that Fortnite for PC will no longer support DirectX 10 starting in Season 10. Players will need to have DirectX 11-capable graphics cards to continue playing the Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
destiny 2 will move to steam go free play shadowkeep
Gaming

GuardianCon raises $3.7 million: Bungie breaks record, but Dr. Lupo does better

Destiny developer Bungie joined this year's GuardianCon Charity Marathon Stream, breaking the record by raising $400,000 in just four hours. The proceeds of the week-long event will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy viii remastered new features
Gaming

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features for faster progression

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features that will enable faster progression. Players who do not want to go through the same grind as in their first playthrough will be able to activate battle enhancements, among others.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends season 2 monsters on the way dragon
Gaming

Flyers in Apex Legends may be hinting at something monstrous for Season 2

Flying beasts have appeared in Apex Legends' King's Canyon map. While the creatures are peaceful for now, they may be hinting that something more monstrous is coming to the team-based Battle Royale shooter once Season 2 launches on July 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
blizzard loses global esports director kim phan overwatch brigitte
Gaming

Blizzard suffers another blow with exit of global esports director Kim Phan

Blizzard suffered another blow with the departure of global esports director Kim Phan. Her exit comes after Overwatch League's founding commissioner Nate Nanzer left last month to join Epic Games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race
Gaming

Here’s how to get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers

You can get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers by pre-ordering it, but simply purchasing it isn't enough to get you in. Here's how you can get early access to Shadowbringers, regardless of what platform you're on.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Guides
Gaming

Our guide to taking down the monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta features three large monsters to hunt: Great Jagras, Banbaro, and Tigrex. Our hunting guide will help you learn the ins and outs of each of these foes.
Posted By Steven Petite
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
How to play Fortnite on Mac
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

The Mac isn’t known for being a game-friendly platform, but Apple hopes to change that in the coming months and years. The thing is, its plan may not be quite what you were hoping for if you’re a Mac gamer.
Posted By Alex Blake