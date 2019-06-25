Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is quickly approaching, and with it you’ll find some of the best gaming deals available in all of 2019. Games that normally cost $60 will see their prices slashed during the event, and consoles – often bundled with games – will be available for far below their standard price. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on gaming goodies, there are few opportunities better than Prime Day. Considering the once one-day sale has been extended to a full 48 hours, you should have plenty of time to find what you’re looking for.

Below, we’ve outlined the types of Prime Day gaming deals you can expect to see, whether it be for games, hardware, accessories, or a new 4K TV. We’ve also provided information that will help you in choosing between Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, so you can get the perfect system for your gaming preferences.

What gaming deals to expect from Prime Day 2019

You can anticipate saving nearly $100 on the purchase of a new gaming console during Prime Day 2019. Last year, the Xbox One S 1TB console had its price slashed from $300 to $230, and it included three free months of the Xbox Game Pass. Nintendo systems are not typically available on sale for much of the year, but bundles containing extra goodies like gift cards or external memory could very well be available at a discounted price. Accessories such as Joy-Con controllers and headsets will also likely be cheaper than usual.

As we near the end of the current console generation, you likely have the hardware and accessories to game already. Prime Day also features deep discounts on the biggest video games, however. Expect several $60 games to be priced at $40 during Prime Day. Potential candidates include Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Devil May Cry 5. Older games could have their prices slashed even more drastically.

You don’t want to be asleep at the switch when it comes to purchasing a new gaming-ready 4K television, either. TCL in offers a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR for just $300 normally. Games look stunning with the visual settings enabled, and you’ll be prepared for the native 4K resolution of next-generation systems.

The best gaming deals

Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon already has some great deals on gaming consoles and accessories. Whether you’re looking for an Xbox One or PS4, there’s a deal available for you right now.

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle ($225)

Amazon is currently offering the Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V bundle at a significantly reduced price. Typically available for $300, it has been slashed by $75 and includes everything you need to get started on Xbox One. Alongside the 1TB Xbox One S system and a copy of Battlefield V, the bundle also includes Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1: Revolution loaded up with expansions. The bundle throws in 14 days of Xbox Live Gold, a monthlong trial to Xbox Game Pass, and a monthlong trial to EA Access so that you can enjoy even more games.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console ($380)

The PlayStation 4 Pro allows you to play your favorite PS4 games at increased resolution, and even 4K resolution with HDR in certain cases. The system can also add more detail to your games’ worlds, improve framerates, and increase performance with the PlayStation VR headset. Amazon is currently offering the system for $20 off its normal price, and if you have recently purchased a 4K television, now is the perfect time to make the upgrade.

Nintendo Switch Refurbished Neon Bundle ($290)

Nintendo is notoriously picky when it comes to offering sales on its consoles, but right now on Amazon, you can knock about $10 off the cost of the basic Nintendo Switch Neon bundle by purchasing it “renewed” or refurbished. The bundle includes everything offered in the new package, including the Joy-Con grip, Joy-Con controllers, and dock, so you’ll be ready to start gaming as soon as you select your first title to play. With Switch games likely to go on sale during Prime Day, you’ll be able to save some cash on them as well.

Magictodoor Anti-Theft Switch Case ($34)

You might not want to leave your Nintendo Switch just sitting out on an entertainment center. With the Magictodoor Anti-Theft Switch case, you can create a combination to lock away your Switch and all its accessories. The case itself is lined with material and cutouts to make sure everything fits snugly. It’s also made of an anti-shock material, making it ideal for air travel if you can’t fit it on your carry-on. It’s currently available on Amazon for more than half off.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini ($70)

It can be extremely difficult to gain traction and success as a gaming streamer, and one of the hardest things for newcomers is to make their content look professional. With the Elgato Stream Deck Mini, you can preprogram certain functions, such as graphical overlays, countdowns, or sound effects, to the unit’s LCD keys and press them as needed. This means you don’t need immediate access to your PC in order to engage with your audience. Normally $100, the device is currently available at 30 percent off.

How to choose a gaming console

If you are still in the market for a new gaming console, there are a few factors you need to consider. Exclusive games are still a major selling point for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch – you won’t find the games Sony and Nintendo develop coming to any other systems. However, Microsoft’s “exclusives” typically release on PC as well, making the Xbox Game Pass program, which gives you access to a vault of games for a monthly fee, the main reason to buy an Xbox One in 2019.

The other major factor to consider is the next generation of consoles. Microsoft will be launching its Project Scarlett system in 2020, and the PS5 will likely launch around the same time. This means a new Xbox One or PS4 system won’t be as useful for playing the latest games. The Nintendo Switch isn’t likely to have a direct successor in the near future, though we’ve heard rumors of updated hardware in the works. If you don’t care about having the very latest model, the Switch is probably your best choice for Prime Day.

