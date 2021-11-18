The best gifts for Nintendo Switch owners

The Nintendo Switch has had an incredible year. The system continues to remain popular four years after its launch, with flagship titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons driving consistent sales. The COVID-19 pandemic also encouraged many people to turn to gaming as a safe indoor activity to pass the time. As a result, the number of Switch owners is larger than ever, and you may well have one on your holiday gift list. We’ve rounded up the best accessories, toys, and other goodies to give to the Switch devotee in your life this year.

Hori Switch Split Pad Pro – $50

Hori has been making a variety of Switch accessories since the console’s release. The Split Pad Pro might be its best effort, particularly if you have large hands or if you find your fingers feel uncomfortable after long playing sessions in the Switch’s handheld mode. These officially licensed Joy-Con replacements are not only cheaper than actual Joy-Cons, but more ergonomic and comfortable to hold, too. They’re based on the Switch Pro controller, which itself feels more akin to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 controller. The description boasts that the Split Pad Pro gives the “full-size controller experience in handheld mode” and includes assignable rear triggers for more comfortable button mapping. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

Joy-Con Charging Dock – $30

The official Nintendo Joy-Con charging dock is a must for fans who love their Joy-Cons. Nintendo’s small, motion control-capable controllers are essential for games like Ring Fit Adventure or any title where moving around and shaking things up is necessary. This dock plugs directly into the Switch via USB, meaning it doesn’t need its own outlet, and can charge up to four Joy-Cons at once. While it might not be the flashiest or most fun item on this list, it’s a must-have accessory for every player.

Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda – $50

Following the success of the Super Mario Bros. Game and Watch, Nintendo is now releasing one based on the classic Legend of Zelda series. The Legend of Zelda Game and Watch is a small, self-contained handheld that comes with a handful of preinstalled games. This system contains the original The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, a trio of classic Zelda games from Nintendo’s early days. It also includes an old Game and Watch game, Vermin, with Link as the protagonist. There’s no Wi-Fi or downloads needed: The system is ready to play from the get-go. The Game and Watch is a great way to introduce younger Nintendo fans to the classics of yesteryear.

Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Lego Set – $170

How about something for the kid at heart? This gigantic official Lego set allows fans to build Peach’s Castle and three different levels from the iconic Super Mario 64 in glorious blocky form. The Lego page promises that the buildable set is full of “hidden game references and surprises for fans.” The full build clocks in at a whopping 2,064 pieces, which should be more than enough to keep any aspiring builder or engineer busy for quite a while. The set is currently on back-order, but it can still be purchased.

Metroid Dread Amiibo 2-Pack – $30

If you have a Metroid fan in your life, chances are they haven’t stopped talking about Metroid Dread since it released last month. Keep them going with two fun and functional Metroid Dread Amiibo. Not only do they look great on a desk or a collector’s shelf, but they also grant im-game bonuses. Placing either of the Amiibo on the NFC-compatible Switch will grant players power-ups and bonuses in Metroid Dread that can be used once a day. It’s a great way for fans to enhance their play and have something cool to show off to friends and family.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons – $80

If you’re getting your loved one the Joy-Con charging dock we mentioned, why not get them a pair of fancy new Joy-Cons, too? This gorgeous controller set, made to celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD earlier this year, is great for Zelda fans of all types. These controllers are an especially good choice for fans whose Joy-Cons have fallen victim to the dreaded drift or have otherwise worn out. They even come with fancy braided straps to make sure no one puts a hole in Grandma’s TV while playing a little too vigorously.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dodo Airlines Jacket – $80

If your favorite gamer likes trendy apparel and Animal Crossing, look no further than this fun bomber jacket. It features the logo and iconography of Dodo Airlines, the in-game flight organization in New Horizons. The jacket has a zipper pack on the sleeve and the patches are woven rather than printed, making it feel more like an authentic bomber jacket. It comes in sizes XS to XL, ensuring that everyone will stay warm, cozy, and winged throughout the winter.

Editors' Recommendations