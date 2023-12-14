If you haven’t purchased the Nintendo Switch yet, or if you want to expand your Nintendo Switch gaming library, you don’t want to miss the last-minute discounts that you can get for the holiday season. The bargains will let you stretch your budget so you can buy more gifts for your loved ones and for yourself, and we’ve collected our favorite offers below so that you won’t need to scour the internet yourself. You better hurry with your purchases if any of them catch your eye, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings disappear.

Best holiday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle — $300

The Nintendo Switch usually goes for $300, so this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle gets you a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, worth a total of $68, for free. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a popular racing game where you can select racers that mostly come from across the Super Mario universe, and use a wide range of power-ups to give you the upper hand as you zoom through beautiful tracks. The Nintendo Switch Online subscription will let you engage in multiplayer modes, as well as access classic NES and SNES games, store save data on the cloud, and many more benefits.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle — $350

Similar to the bundle above, with the Nintendo Switch OLED priced at $350, you’ll receive $68 worth of a Nintendo Switch game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free with the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fighting game with a massive roster, easy-to-learn but hard-to-master mechanics, and a thriving multiplayer scene that will keep you playing for a long, long time.

Trending Deal:

Best holiday Nintendo Switch game deals

If you’re on the hunt for holiday Nintendo Switch game deals, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve collected our favorite offers from different retailers below. Whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore completionist, there’s going to be something for you in these bargains, but you need to hurry because the discounts may not last long. Take advantage of these lowered prices when something catches your eye even if it means adding to your backlog, because we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at the savings.

Just Dance 2024 —

NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition —

Overcooked! All You Can Eat —

Sonic Frontiers —

Yoshi’s Crafted World —

Mario Golf: Super Rush —

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe —

Super Mario RPG —

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury —

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom —

Editors' Recommendations