The best last-minute holiday Nintendo Switch deals available now

Original Switch next to Switch OLED.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

If you haven’t purchased the Nintendo Switch yet, or if you want to expand your Nintendo Switch gaming library, you don’t want to miss the last-minute discounts that you can get for the holiday season. The bargains will let you stretch your budget so you can buy more gifts for your loved ones and for yourself, and we’ve collected our favorite offers below so that you won’t need to scour the internet yourself. You better hurry with your purchases if any of them catch your eye, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings disappear.

Best holiday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle — $300

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal with Mario Kart game and online membership.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch usually goes for $300, so this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle gets you a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, worth a total of $68, for free. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a popular racing game where you can select racers that mostly come from across the Super Mario universe, and use a wide range of power-ups to give you the upper hand as you zoom through beautiful tracks. The Nintendo Switch Online subscription will let you engage in multiplayer modes, as well as access classic NES and SNES games, store save data on the cloud, and many more benefits.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle — $350

The box of the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle.
Nintendo

Similar to the bundle above, with the Nintendo Switch OLED priced at $350, you’ll receive $68 worth of a Nintendo Switch game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free with the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fighting game with a massive roster, easy-to-learn but hard-to-master mechanics, and a thriving multiplayer scene that will keep you playing for a long, long time.

Best holiday Nintendo Switch game deals

Mario, Mallow, Bowser, and Geno stare off-screen in Super Mario RPG.
Nintendo

If you’re on the hunt for holiday Nintendo Switch game deals, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve collected our favorite offers from different retailers below. Whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore completionist, there’s going to be something for you in these bargains, but you need to hurry because the discounts may not last long. Take advantage of these lowered prices when something catches your eye even if it means adding to your backlog, because we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at the savings.

  • Just Dance 2024
  • NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition —
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  • Super Mario RPG
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A perfect holiday gift: this Stormtrooper Lego set is 31% off
A child playing with the Stormtrooper Lego Set.

If you or somebody you know are a hardcore Star Wars fan, then there's really no way to go wrong with a Lego set that's inspired by Star Wars, especially if you also love Legos. One example is this really great stormtrooper mech Lego, which is pretty cool, although probably not something that you might immediately recognize. Either way, if you'd like to pick it up, Walmart has a great discount that brings it down from its original $16 price tag to $11. So it's a fun little thing to get, especially if you're already going to be ordering other stuff from Walmart.

Why you should buy the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech
Of course, if you're a first-time watcher of Star Wars films, then you might not be familiar with the stormtrooper mech, but for those who keep up with the films and the animated stuff, we know that it's from the Lego Star Wars web series, which sadly isn't cannon. Even so, it's still a fun toy to play with, especially if you have other non-cannon sets, or if you have a kid in your life (which might also be the kid inside you), it's fun to just mess around with when combined with other sets.

Best board game deals: 7 Wonders, Clue, Codenames, and more
best board game deals 2023 playing 7 wonders

Some days, it can feel like board games are the only remaining way for adults to play in a thoughtful, engaging manner that don't involve a computer or phone. They can, depending on the game, also be great for children and overall encourage a great sense of social communication in the land of the physical. Unfortunately, those physical components can be quite expensive and it isn't rare to find some of the best board games selling for $40, $50, or even more. But board gamers are tactics masters and know the art of holding off and striking when the time is right. For the purchasing of board games, that means waiting for board game deals to come around before making a purchase.

The following deals are divided into the two categories of under $25 and over $25, as that is a dividing line for many people in terms of what they're willing to pay for a game. However, a deeper look will see the following deals provide games across different genres, complexities, and age ranges. You'll find everything from casual party games to real brain burners. Enjoy.
Best board game deals under $25

Best PS5 SSD deals: Add more storage to your PS5 from $80
A 2TB WD Black

If you've snapped up one of the better PS5 deals around at the moment, it's a smart move to also buy one of the best SSDs for PS5 so you can easily expand your PlayStation 5's storage. While the internal storage will get you started, as you install more games and download more titles from the PSN store, the more you'll find yourself limited for space. That's why we've sought out all the best PS5 SSD deals around right now. Below, we've listed the best PS5 SSDs so you won't have to worry about any compatibility issues or installing a heatsink for yourself. Different sizes and price ranges are available here so you'll easily find the right one for your situation.
Our favorite PS5 SSD deal

It wasn't that long ago that you'd have to pay well over $100 to get a SSD for your PS5 and often, it'd be slower than the pricier alternatives. These days, you can buy a Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with heatsink for just $80 from Best Buy, thereby saving $40 off the regular price of $120. The SSD offers speedy performance while also having its own nickel coated high end controller to help deliver effective thermal control. It means it won't overheat and performance won't be compromised. Being a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, you get twice the data transfer speed of PCIe Gen 3 which is useful. Offering maximum read speeds of 7,000 megabytes per second, it's a good upgrade to go alongside your existing hard drive with 1TB offering plenty of extra space at a shrewd price.

