The best Lego games PS5

Aloy runs alongside a Tallneck in Lego Horizon Adventures.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Lego games aren’t just some of the best PS5 games for kids, but for players of all ages. These games mostly stick to adapting other media into Lego form and putting a comedic spin on the existing story. Each entry builds (pardon the pun) upon the last while staying true to what makes them so much fun. At this point, you can find Lego versions of superhero games, fantasy games, and even Lego versions of the best PS5 games. However, some stand above the rest in terms of quality. The best Lego games are great on their own or in co-op, but they also have plenty of content, variety, and fun gameplay. Don’t just grab a Lego game because it has your favorite franchise on the box before checking out our list of the best Lego games on PS5 to know if it is worth your time.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

LEGO Horizon Adventures
70%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Puzzle, Adventure
Developer
Guerrilla Games
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
November 14, 2024
The Horizon games are among PlayStation’s biggest franchises, and one no one would’ve thought could get the Lego treatment. Now that we’ve seen it, it makes so much sense. Transforming all those cool robot dinosaurs into Lego figures just works perfectly, as does the translation of the first game’s plot into a more breezy, kid-friendly adventure. Lego Horizon Adventures is a shorter Lego game than most, but still full of charm and fun — especially in co-op. The combat is satisfying, the story moments are funny, and plenty of collectibles and things to upgrade and unlock. None of the puzzles are too difficult, which might be disappointing for older gamers but does make it a great way for kids to get into both Lego and Horizon.
LEGO Horizon Adventures - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games
LEGO Bricktales

LEGO Bricktales
60%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Puzzle, Simulator, Adventure
Developer
ClockStone Studios
Publisher
Thunderful
Release
October 12, 2022
Lego Bricktales slid under many people’s radars when it came out, despite how creative it is. Despite how obvious it is, only Lego Bricktales attempts to fully replicate the feeling of playing with a Lego set. You will be given various tasks on different dioramas and given complete freedom to come up with your own solution based on how creative you can get with the bricks you have at your disposal. There’s no “right” or “wrong” way to do anything, and the game doesn’t guide you to any solutions. Each set has a different theme and even a charming little story to keep you invested.
LEGO Bricktales | Announcement Trailer | 2022

LEGO 2K Drive

LEGO 2K Drive
70%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Racing, Adventure, Arcade
Developer
Visual Concepts
Publisher
2K Games
Release
May 19, 2023
There used to be a ton of old Lego racing games, but not many until Lego 2K Drive came out and reminded us how perfect of a combination those two were. 2K drive is an open-world racing game where you’re free to explore the world of Bricklanida with a full story, mini-games, challenges, and bricks to collect. The best part, of course, is building your very own racer to take into the race. And you aren’t just limited to cars, either. Vehicles can transform based on the terrain, such as turning into a boat to cross water.
LEGO 2K Drive | Awesome Reveal Trailer | Coming May 19

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
80%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Puzzle, Adventure
Developer
Traveller's Tales
Publisher
WB Games
Release
April 05, 2022
While there were Lego games before it took on the Star Wars franchise, it wasn’t until the first Lego Star Wars that most people noticed the franchise. Prior to the first game’s release in 2005, there had only been a handful of licensed Lego games, all of which were expansions for Lego Creator. Lego Star Wars, and in the following year, Lego Star Wars II, changed the course for the Lego brand, ushering in an era of quirky licensed video games. The Skywalker Saga, which launched after all the mainline films were released, includes both games remade, plus the new trilogy. That means you’ll have access to every single Episode, one through nine. This is by far the biggest, most ambitious Lego game of all time. The scope is galaxy-wide, the gameplay is tighter and more fun than ever, and the humor is as on point and family-friendly as possible.
Lego Star Wars - The Skywalker Saga Official Reveal Trailer - E3 2019

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Adventure
Developer
Double Eleven
Publisher
WB Games
Release
October 08, 2024
If you apply the same concept from The Skywalker Saga and apply it to the Harry Potter games, you have an idea of what to expect here. The Lego Harry Potter Collection encompasses the entirety of Years 1-7 — all remastered to shine as bright as possible on the PS5. It might be a bit rough around the edges from a gameplay perspective, but there aren’t many other games out there that give you this much Potter content in one place. Learn new spells, craft powerful potions, and endure tedious potion classes as Harry, Ron, and Hermione work their way through Hogwarts while also trying to stop the most powerful wizard in history. Best of all, the game lets you take a companion along for the ride with two-player co-op.
LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection - Official “Relive the Magic” Launch Trailer

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO City Undercover
73%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Wii U, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Racing, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer
TT Fusion
Publisher
Nintendo, WB Games
Release
March 17, 2013
It isn’t just the licensed Lego games you need to pay attention to. If you’re looking for some open-world fun, Lego City Undercover is hard to beat. While it lacks the mature story and over-the-top violence of GTA 5, this family-friendly game still manages to keep things entertaining with a sprawling open world packed full of vehicles, collectibles, and clumsy car thieves. Unlike most Lego games, City Undercover only allows two players to join in on the action. However, it makes up for that low player count with some of the most frantic action you’ll ever see in a Lego video game. It also comes with a healthy dose of typical Lego humor, including quirky movie references and off-the-wall character names such as Chase McCain and Rex Fury.
LEGO City Undercover Trailer

LEGO Builder's Journey

LEGO Builder's Journey
79%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Puzzle, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Light Brick Studio
Publisher
The LEGO Group
Release
December 20, 2019
Unlike any of the other Lego games we’ve featured, Lego Builder’s Journey isn’t an action-adventure title or one that adapts a film but a puzzle game. You will interact with small, incredibly realistic Lego environments with a goal of creating a path for your little character. The game features an incredibly calming soundtrack, and many of the puzzles allow you to take them at your own pace. Each new chapter features a new mechanic or trick to learn so you’re always challenged to think critically about how best to use the pieces available to reach the end. While the story mode can be beaten fairly quickly, there’s also the creative mode that lets you build your own custom sets.
LEGO Builder's Journey Trailer - Apple Arcade

