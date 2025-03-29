The best Lego games PS5

The Lego games aren’t just some of the best PS5 games for kids, but for players of all ages. These games mostly stick to adapting other media into Lego form and putting a comedic spin on the existing story. Each entry builds (pardon the pun) upon the last while staying true to what makes them so much fun. At this point, you can find Lego versions of superhero games, fantasy games, and even Lego versions of the best PS5 games. However, some stand above the rest in terms of quality. The best Lego games are great on their own or in co-op, but they also have plenty of content, variety, and fun gameplay. Don’t just grab a Lego game because it has your favorite franchise on the box before checking out our list of the best Lego games on PS5 to know if it is worth your time.
If you need more suggestions, there’s sure to be at least one upcoming PS5 game that catches your eye.