The best Minecraft seeds

When you spawn into a Minecraft world, it uses a seed number to generate … well, everything. This seed is the core code that builds the world and decides your spawn point in it. The cool part is that if you find a world you really like, you can copy, save, and share the seed. The result is a growing collection of very useful or interesting seeds that are perfect for players who want something new — but not entirely random — to explore. Down below are some of our favorites!

Note: These seeds are designed to work with the Minecraft Java edition. There’s no guarantee they will work with other versions of the game. However, you can sometimes switch to the Bedrock version using seeds up to 2147483649, and then by subtracting or adding “4294967296” to seeds higher than 2147483649, depending on how you are switching. Seeds higher than 4294967296 and negative seeds won’t work in Bedrock. We know, it’s weird, which is why it’s best to use the Java version whenever possible for this trick.

All-Biome World

Seed: 1083719637794

This incredibly perfect seed will spawn you on a mushroom island surrounded by continents that include every single biome. If you really like putting some time into the world and exploring all it has to offer or finding the right biome for your current project, this is one of the best possible starting points. It also includes most (but not quite all) structures for added exploration.

Water Village and Taiga

Seed: -8880302588844065321

This handy seed spawns you right by a village that’s partially submerged in water, fun for both exploration and role-playing, depending on what you have in mind (there’s no blacksmith here, but not everything can be perfect). It also sits beside a broad taiga section — a northern forest filled with spruce trees, and occasionally also full of wolves. This is a good seed for more casual exploration for players who want to try something unique that doesn’t take a lot of travel or danger to check out.

Island Survival

Seed: 6073041046072376055

This neat seed spawns you directly on three small islands. The islands technically contain everything you need to survive if you’re willing to put the work in, which makes the seed excellent for shipwreck or survival stories. Once you’re confident enough, the surrounding ocean is filled with ocean monuments that you can explore for far higher tiers of loot — if you can survive. There’s also a shipwreck that can spawn, which may add to the realism!

Desert Emerald Temple

Seed: -139003

If you want to get right into the action and get equipped as soon as you can, this seed spawns you near an Emerald Temple, which will be filled with everything you need to build up supplies, from horse armor to diamonds. It’s a great choice if you don’t want to waste too much time before starting on an ambitious project.

Desert Village on Mushroom Island

Seed: 5654047780178337342

This lucky seed sports a mushroom and mesa island with a village in the center. When mushroom biomes spawn on islands, they don’t spawn hostile mobs, which makes it a lot safer for exploring and building up resources. If you feel like journeying beyond the island, there’s an ocean monument to find, too!

Beautiful Plains Valley

Seed: 4725084288293652062

Something many Minecraft players look for in a world is a handy, level, and open space to build more dazzling creations. This seed spawns players into a plains valley that looks beautiful and is the ideal starting place for ambitious architects. There’s also a sizable forest nearby for supplies, which makes getting started much easier.

Woodland Mansion

Seed: 960570313

If you love woodland mansions, check out this seed that spawns right near both a village and a mansion ripe for exploration. There’s also a desert village to the east, and seas with plenty of shipwrecks, as well as an underwater temple to find. It’s a good pick for those who want to start with plenty to do, but also don’t mind putting time into the world later on.

Dungeon Exploration Central

Seed: -8993723640229201049

If you’re all about that dungeon life and like tackling hostile spawns, try out this seed. You spawn close to a village, two woodland mansions, a witch hut, and a ruined portal. We aren’t saying it’s easy, but it’s definitely where all the action is!

Stronghold Adventure

Seed: 2700163110

If you’re looking for a quest, this seed includes a really fun ravine village that has a small problem: There is a Stronghold and Pillager tower in the center of the village. It’s the perfect setup for jumping into a rewarding raid, with the bonus of high roleplay potential.

Survival Mode at Sea

Seed: 3010064798083778592

If you’re seeking a particular challenge, you’ll love this seed. It spawns you trapped in an underwater shipwreck in a warm ocean, so you immediately have to act to survive. Then you have to scavenge for everything from the dirt to build a garden on your new shipwreck home to string for creating a bed. You’ll need some luck, but it will sure be an adventure, and an excellent remedy if you are feeling a little bored with more customary spawns.

