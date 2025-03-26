The best mystery games for PC

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? As cool as watching a detective do their thing in a movie or TV show, it is even better to step into the role of a gumshoe yourself to unravel a clever plot. Unlike the best FPS games on PC, mystery games are more similar to the best puzzle games on PC, though with a heavier focus on plot and character. These games have to walk a fine line of giving the player enough clues to reasonably solve a mystery without it feeling too obtuse, but make it not so obvious that it becomes boring. Mystery games are far more creative than just solving murders, though that is still a common theme, and the PC is home to some of the most creative games in the niche genre. If you’re stumped trying to find the next best mystery game to play on PC, we’ll give you the clues you need.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Play 75% 75% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer The Astronauts Publisher The Astronauts, Nordic Games Publishing Release September 25, 2014 While it is over a decade old now, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter still looks and plays great. You take on the role of Paul Prospero in 1973, a detective who specializes in the occult who is contacted by a boy named Ethan Carter. When he arrives in Red Creek Valley, Prospero realizes that Ethan has already gone missing after at least one murder took place. Paul will use is investigative skills as well as paranormal powers to unravel the dark mysteries of Ethan’s family and the town at large. You are free to explore the entire open world however you please to find clues. The main mechanics involve finding a crime scene and using your powers to recreate the events that lead to the event. If you like a bit of the occult in your mystery games, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is still one of the best. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - 13 minutes Commented Gameplay (Official)

L.A. Noire Play 82% 82% Platforms PlayStation 3, PC (Microsoft Windows), SteamVR, Xbox 360 Genre Strategy, Adventure Developer Team Bondi, Rockstar Leeds, Rockstar North Publisher Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games Release May 17, 2011 The ’40s and ’50s were the golden era of detectives. Well, at least that’s when most of the best detective media is set, including L.A. Noir. You play as Cole Phelps across his entire career in the police force after returning home from World War 2. You start off in the regular LAPD before working your way up to detective in Vice, Homicide, and Arson. There are multiple cases within each to solve, but each one also lends more color and background on Phelps. This game was famous for its facial capture technology, and it is still some of the best you will see. Some expressions are a little too obvious when a character is meant to be lying, but it is still cool to be able to call out characters based on their expressions. L.A. Noire 4K Trailer

Outer Wilds Play 91% 91% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer Mobius Digital Publisher Annapurna Interactive Release May 28, 2019 If you somehow haven’t heard anything about Outer Wilds, keep it that way. The best way to experience this game is as cold as possible. If you do need to know more than that, we will keep this recommendation as spoiler-free as possible. Outer Wilds is set in a small solar system you are free to explore with your ship in first-person. The main goal is to solve the mystery of an alien species that left various clues and ruins across the various planets, but unlike many mystery games, everything you learn to progress is what you as the player can figure out. The majority of your breakthroughs come from you putting together the pieces in your mind and realizing what needs to be done, where, and when. Few games put so much faith in the player to figure things out, but it feels so good when you do. OUTER WILDS | Xbox One Announcement Trailer

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Play 93% 93% Platforms Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie Developer ZA/UM Publisher ZA/UM Release March 30, 2021 Disco Elysium is essentially an interactive detective novel. This game is overflowing with dialogue for everything in the best possible way. You play as an amnesiac detective who has arrived in the town of Revachol after a man has been found hanged. Finding out the man’s identity, their killer, your own identity, and more are all up to you to uncover. The game plays a bit like a D&D game, where the majority of interactions and conversations are based on dice rolls influenced by your stats. However, Disco Elysium doesn’t stop or send you back if you fail a check. Every success or failure leads to a different outcome that could have small or large consequences. Besides a great murder mystery, Disco Elysium offers a very unique setting you will be equally as interested in learning about. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - Switch Trailer | Nintendo Direct

Shadows of Doubt Play 71% 71% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer ColePowered Games Publisher Fireshine Games Release September 26, 2024 Detective games mix well with a few other genres, but roguelikes seem like the worst possible combination. Somehow, Shadows of Doubt pulls it off. You are a private investigator set loose in a procedurally generated city where the layout, citizens, routines, and even the murders are random on each playthrough. Playing like an immersive sim, you are free to approach any case from whatever angle you want to find the five pieces of information to solve a case: suspect name, address, evidence placing them at the crime scene, murder weapon, and whether or not you arrested them. While only the name is required to technically finish a case, the more of those that you find, the better your reward will be. It sounds like it would be a mess, but it works incredibly well if you enjoy an open-ended approach to solving mysteries. Shadows of Doubt teaser | PC Gaming Show 2020

Her Story Play 78% 78% Platforms Linux, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, Mac Genre Point-and-click, Simulator, Indie Developer Sam Barlow Publisher Sam Barlow Release June 24, 2015 You can’t go wrong playing any of the Sam Barlow games, but we especially love Her Story as the one to start with. This game is played completely through watching FMV clips found in a police database. You will search out clips using keywords and watch small snipits of interviews regarding a missing person. Based on the small bits of information you get in one clip, you will search out more keywords to pull on various threads until the entire picture comes together. Her Story Trailer