Almost 200 Prime Day PS5 game deals just went live at Best Buy

PS5 games have gotten very expensive over the past year or so as developers have raised their prices across the board, with the best PS5 games easily costing $70 for the base edition and over $100 for special editions. That’s why Prime Day deals are absolutely great since they help bring down the cost of an individual game and help you stock up. Of course, Amazon is not the only retailer that’s offering great deals, as Best Buy is also offering great deals on some of the best RPGs for PS5 and best PS5 games for kids. So, while we’ve made some picks of our favorites below, it’s well worth taking a look yourself!

To start us off, we have some of the most popular games on sale right now, such as Elden Ring for rather than $60, which isn’t a significant discount, but you can still save that up and put it towards something else. Another great game with a more significant discount is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for instead of $70, which works the smoothest on PS5 and is a great sequel to the previous game. We also really like the deal on this Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, which is going for just instead of $70, which is almost enough to buy another game, and a great opportunity to grab one of the best games on PS5. If you’re an FPS fan, Call of Duty Vanguard Standard Edition also has a great deal on it for instead of $70, so if you grab this and Forbidden West, you’ll have saved enough to get a third game for the price of two.

If you want some games that are still great but not necessarily well-known or on the beating path, then we’d recommend Cloudpunk for , which is a narratively-driven game set in a cyberpunk world. Another quite unique game is Returnal for instead of $70, and its uniqueness lies in it being one of the few narratively driven shooter roguelikes out there. If you’re into zombies, then Dying Light 2 Stay Human is also a great option that’s going for just instead of $60. Finally, for the sports fans out there we have Gran Turismo 7 for instead of $70, FIFA 23 Standard Edition for instead of $50, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 for instead of $50.

