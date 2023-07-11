 Skip to main content
Huge discounts land on top Lego sets for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Albert Bassili
By

With all the awesome Lego games that have come out over the past few years, it’s no surprise that folks have been flocking to IP-branded Lego toys for things like Marvel and Star Wars. Luckily there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on various Lego sets, as well as non-Lego building block sets that are just as good and much cheaper. While we’ve picked a few of our favorite options, be sure to click through to the full sale on Amazon.

What you should buy in the Amazon Prime Day Lego sale

To start us off, this  is a nice little thing you can build with your kids that isn’t too complex and only costs $28. Moving up in the world of complexity is this  that has 1,023 pieces, and is probably one of the cheaper Star Wars Lego sets you’ll find on sale during Prime Day. Of course, if you don’t mind emptying your wallet, then this  is amazing and has been discounted down to $301 from $550, and while it might still be expensive, it’s a huge discount worth grabbing. Finally, while this isn’t attached to any IP if you like just building Lego, this LEGO Icons Pickup Truck has 1,677 pieces and costs $91 instead of $130.

Moving away from Legos, this is gorgeous, has 1,382 pieces, and costs only $24. Another well known-company is Nifeliz, and their with 1,144 Pieces is not only cool-looking, it’s also going for just $42. If you’re into military toys, there’s also the  with 1,638 pieces going for $59 and the with 904 pieces going for $44, and both are a lot of fun to build.

Finally, if you want something a bit more fancy and esoteric, we recommend the  with 3,989 pieces going for $117, and is excellent for architecture geeks. There’s also the  that has 2,870 pieces and lets you pick between three different flowers to build and is going for $60, which is well worth it for something this pretty.

