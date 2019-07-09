Save on Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, and games during Prime Day

Digital Trends
Amazon’s annual Prime Day arrives on July 15, and during the 48-hour event, you’ll be able to find great deals on game consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Switch is youngest of the three, and as such, it might be the one you haven’t picked up quite yet. You are unlikely to find a better time to buy the Nintendo Switch unless you’re willing to wait for Black Friday, and with the system’s lineup of exclusive games only continuing to grow, you are going to want to get in on the action.

What makes Prime Day such a good time to find Nintendo Switch deals? In general, Nintendo does not discount its systems, and only occasionally offers bundles that include games. The Switch hasn’t gone through any hardware revisions – though that could change – meaning that there are plenty of accessories you can also purchase with the systems. Nintendo games rarely go on sale, as well, so Prime Day is a great opportunity to get the latest from series like Mario and Pokémon. If we see great deals at competing retailers such as GameStop or Walmart, we will also include them here.

Best Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch

Prime Day will mean savings on all things related to the Nintendo Switch. This includes not only the standard console package, but also bundles containing games, individual games, and accessories such as controllers or cases. This makes Prime Day a great option for Nintendo Switch newcomers as well as those who already have the system and just need to bolster their collection.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundles deals

  • Nintendo Switch refurbished system ($290)

Expect Nintendo to offer several console bundles that include bonuses at no extra charge. You will likely still be paying around $300 for the console, but you could get a game such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe thrown in or some digital store credit to put toward another game. At the moment, there are not any huge savings available on the Switch via Amazon, but you can purchase a refurbished system for a slight discount.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch games deals

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($50)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ($50)
  • Diablo III – Eternal Collection ($46)
  • Super Mario Odyssey ($43)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ ($25)

Nintendo games keep their value on store shelves far longer than other consoles’ titles, making Prime Day the perfect opportunity to load up on several titles. We’ve seen online retailers offer Nintendo games such as Mario + Rabbids for more than half off during Black Friday. The discounted games this time around could be newer titles, such as Pokémon: Let’s Go or Yoshi’s Crafted World, but don’t expect Super Mario Maker 2 to get a cut yet. Below are some current deals you can get on Nintendo games.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch accessories deals

  • Joy-Con double pack ($67)
  • PowerA GameCube-style controller ($37)

More so than any other system, you need accessories for the Nintendo Switch. These range from additional Joy-Con and Pro Controllers, cases, standards, and even car mounts. Luckily, third-party manufacturers produce several Switch accessories, so you will see more significant discounts that will be available on the Switch itself or its games. Below are some of the current deals you can get on Nintendo Switch accessories leading up to Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
