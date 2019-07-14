Save big on a new console and games with the best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Share

Amazon’s Prime Day is today! It’s one of the best opportunities of the year to save cash with loads of Prime gaming deals to browse. You can purchase a PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch during this period, along with a few choice games, and if you haven’t purchased Microsoft’s Xbox One yet, now is also the perfect time. Even GameStop is offering savings to compete with the massive retail event.

The Xbox One S and Xbox One X both see price cuts during Prime Day, and other retailers will also be offering their own discounts to compete. These are the best Prime Day Xbox One deal so far on Amazon and across other retailers. We’ll be updating this page regularly as more deals go live for Prime Day 2019.

Best Prime Day deals for Xbox One

Amazon is offering discounts on everything from consoles to accessories and physical video game software during Prime Day. We’ve collected all the best deals, with information regarding the size of discounts so you can make the best purchasing decision. Whether you need a few new games or want to purchase an Xbox One headset, we have the deals you’re looking for. Even if all you need to get is that one game not yet in your library, Prime Day can be your opportunity to buy it at a drastically reduced price. You won’t even feel bad about it sitting on your shelf for months!

How to shop for Xbox One deals

When shopping for Xbox One deals during Prime Day, your most important priority is to examine sales that have occurred before the event began. Some $60 games regularly have their prices slashed to $40, and getting this discount during Prime Day isn’t worth it. However, for controllers, consoles, and newer video games, you will want to watch out for discounts — these generally don’t see their prices dropped as frequently, and it could be months before they are on sale again. Consoles like the Xbox One S will be getting big discounts, as players are preparing for the next generation of Xbox systems to launch in 2020. Its versatility and 4K Blu-ray capabilities still make it an excellent choice, however, even if you are mostly interested in watching movies on it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.