Digital Trends
Gaming

The best Xbox One deals before Amazon Prime Day 2019

Save big on a new console and games with the best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Gabe Gurwin
By

Amazon’s Prime Day is almost here, and it’s one of the best opportunities of the year to save cash with loads of Prime gaming deals to browse. You can purchase a PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch during this period, along with a few choice games, and if you haven’t purchased Microsoft’s Xbox One yet, now is also the perfect time. Even GameStop is offering savings ahead of this massive retail event.

The Xbox One S and Xbox One X should both see price cuts during Prime Day, and other retailers will also be offering their own discounts to compete. These are the best Prime Day Xbox One deal so far on Amazon and across other retailers.

Best Prime Day deals for Xbox One

You can expect Amazon and other retailers to offer discounts on a variety of Xbox One products during Prime Day. These include the consoles themselves, as well as bundles containing free games and other downloadable content. Xbox Game Pass has become a major selling point, so we could also see a discount on a subscription to the service, as well as additional controllers and games.

Prime Day Xbox One bundles and deals

Amazon typically offers discounts of around $70 during its biggest sales period, and you can expect similar savings during Prime Day on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. However, GameStop has already beaten Amazon to the punch with its own Game Days Summer Sale promotion, which includes a discount on console bundles as well as a bonus $50 gift card. If you don’t want to wait for Prime Day, you can buy them now, and the sale lasts through July 20.

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best Prime Day Xbox One games deals

Already have an Xbox One system and just want to bolster your game collection with some discounted titles? Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to do that, as you’ll see prices slashed on acclaimed Xbox One games, including some of the newest titles. For games that typically cost $60, you will see several slashed to $40, and we’ve seen prices go lower than that during past sales. It’s a great chance to play some games you might have missed, such as Metro Exodus or Devil May Cry 5. A select few games are already on sale, which you can see above.

Metro Exodus

Best Prime Day Xbox One accessories deals

Don’t forget about purchasing Xbox One accessories during Prime Day! You can find a whole mountain of deals for Xbox One accessories, including headsets as well as controllers. Because the Xbox One console bundles typically only come with one controller, this makes it the ideal time to purchase a second, third, or fourth controller so you can play with all your friends in local multiplayer. If you want a vertical stand at a cheap price for your Xbox One S or X, look out for that, as well.

Amazon Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller special edition deals discounts best price
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
legend of zelda twilight princess nintendo wii grandma grandmother reddit 755 hours
Gaming

Grandma beats The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess after 755 hours

A Reddit user has shared a charming story of his 82-year-old grandmother's 755-hour display of resilience. She used walkthroughs, YouTube videos, and a book to fight her way to the end of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to unlock characters in super smash bros ultimate guide roster
Gaming

Nintendo Switch games that run at a smooth 60 frames per second

The Nintendo Switch certainly isn't as powerful as other modern systems, but it's still capable of offering a great gaming experience. These Nintendo Switch games run at 60 frames per second.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Could Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. High-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device? It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's Google.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith, Jon Martindale
logitech g533 wireless gaming headset amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Pre-Prime Day gaming deal: Amazon takes $74 off Logitech G533 wireless headset

Although the Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset only works with PC, it excels at what it does – comfortable and dependable wireless functionality. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $74.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Dr. Mario World mobile game nintendo microtransactions diamond heart
Gaming

Free-to-start mobile game Dr. Mario World arrives early on iOS and Android

Nintendo’s mobile game Dr. Mario World is available to play a day early on IOS and Android. Much of the game isn't unlocked until you finish 20 levels but you can see how the free-to-play path leads to microtransactions.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
gamestop sees mobile apple future
Gaming

GameStop’s sale challenges Prime Day with Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation deals

GameStop's Game Days Summer Sale has begun, and it will run through July 20. The sale offers big discounts on video games, consoles, accessories, and collectibles, and is competing with Amazon's Prime Day.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The lord of the Rings amazon game studios massively multiplayer online game
Gaming

Amazon Game Studios reveals MMO based on The Lord of the Rings

To go along with the upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series, Amazon Game Studios is releasing a free-to-play The Lord of the Rings MMO. It will launch on PC and consoles and is being developed alongside Leyou.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Save on Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, and games during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day is the perfect time to build up your Nintendo Switch collection or even buy the console itself. You can expect big deals on everything from console bundles to controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mario kart tour free to start
Gaming

Kohls drops a glorious deal on this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle

Kohls is currently selling a bundle containing Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it includes the Joy-Con steering wheel shell and a sturdy case to store your new console.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale is a good opportunity to save big on a new gaming laptop: We’ve rounded up a couple of the best deals right here. including discounts on a budget-friendly gaming machine as well as a high-end Alienware…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One X review controller system
Deals

The Xbox One X gets a steep $167 discount ahead of Prime Day

If you want the best Microsoft console, then the Xbox One X is still the king, and Amazon has it on sale right now at a very nice discount. If you don't have a Prime membership, this is your best chance to score a new Xbox and save big.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo switch lite announced pokemon sword and shield edition buy now hw front
Gaming

Nintendo announces Switch Lite with a sweet Pokémon Sword and Shield edition

Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch Lite, a lighter and smaller device with built-in controllers. Releasing September 2019, it’s a dedicated mobile gaming console that will cost $200.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date photo 02
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is real, and here's what we know so far

Nintendo is planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch Lite so far, including release date and price.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin