Save big on a new console and games with the best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Amazon’s Prime Day is almost here, and it’s one of the best opportunities of the year to save cash with loads of Prime gaming deals to browse. You can purchase a PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch during this period, along with a few choice games, and if you haven’t purchased Microsoft’s Xbox One yet, now is also the perfect time. Even GameStop is offering savings ahead of this massive retail event.

The Xbox One S and Xbox One X should both see price cuts during Prime Day, and other retailers will also be offering their own discounts to compete. These are the best Prime Day Xbox One deal so far on Amazon and across other retailers.

Best Prime Day deals for Xbox One

You can expect Amazon and other retailers to offer discounts on a variety of Xbox One products during Prime Day. These include the consoles themselves, as well as bundles containing free games and other downloadable content. Xbox Game Pass has become a major selling point, so we could also see a discount on a subscription to the service, as well as additional controllers and games.

Prime Day Xbox One bundles and deals

Amazon typically offers discounts of around $70 during its biggest sales period, and you can expect similar savings during Prime Day on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. However, GameStop has already beaten Amazon to the punch with its own Game Days Summer Sale promotion, which includes a discount on console bundles as well as a bonus $50 gift card. If you don’t want to wait for Prime Day, you can buy them now, and the sale lasts through July 20.

Best Prime Day Xbox One games deals

Already have an Xbox One system and just want to bolster your game collection with some discounted titles? Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to do that, as you’ll see prices slashed on acclaimed Xbox One games, including some of the newest titles. For games that typically cost $60, you will see several slashed to $40, and we’ve seen prices go lower than that during past sales. It’s a great chance to play some games you might have missed, such as Metro Exodus or Devil May Cry 5. A select few games are already on sale, which you can see above.

Best Prime Day Xbox One accessories deals

Don’t forget about purchasing Xbox One accessories during Prime Day! You can find a whole mountain of deals for Xbox One accessories, including headsets as well as controllers. Because the Xbox One console bundles typically only come with one controller, this makes it the ideal time to purchase a second, third, or fourth controller so you can play with all your friends in local multiplayer. If you want a vertical stand at a cheap price for your Xbox One S or X, look out for that, as well.

