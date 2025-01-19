The best split-screen PS5 games

Some of the best PS1 games, or other games from that era, let you play with one or more friends in split-screen. This form of multiplayer has gotten less and less common as the generations have gone on but it isn’t fully abandoned yet. Most of the best PS5 games are single-player experiences or feature cross-platform online multiplayer, with only a handful still allowing you to hand a second controller to a friend and play together on the same console. These are mainly co-op games, but there are a few options for competitive gaming here as well. If you want to relive the old days of spending hours on end gaming with a friend or family member on a single screen, we’ll give you the best options currently available on PS5.
It Takes Two
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Stardew Valley
Not every game needs to be full of action or stress. Stardew Valley is the ultimate cozy game that lets you run and design your own farm while hanging out with a cast of endearing NPC villagers. As great of company as they can be, nothing beats bringing a friend into the game to work with you on managing all your daily tasks. You can team up to clear away the debris, gather materials, work the land, and create the ultimate pixelated paradise together. There are tons of ways to progress so you will never be short on goals, but just kicking back and enjoying the simple life is always a great way to unwind with a partner.