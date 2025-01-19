The best split-screen PS5 games

Some of the best PS1 games, or other games from that era, let you play with one or more friends in split-screen. This form of multiplayer has gotten less and less common as the generations have gone on but it isn’t fully abandoned yet. Most of the best PS5 games are single-player experiences or feature cross-platform online multiplayer, with only a handful still allowing you to hand a second controller to a friend and play together on the same console. These are mainly co-op games, but there are a few options for competitive gaming here as well. If you want to relive the old days of spending hours on end gaming with a friend or family member on a single screen, we’ll give you the best options currently available on PS5.

After checking out this list, you can also look at the list of upcoming PS5 games to see if more split-screen games are on the way.

It Takes Two Play 89% 89% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Release March 25, 2021 It is almost a law at this point that you have to put It Takes Two on any split-screen games list. Besides being one of the few games released that can only be played in split-screen, it is also just a fantastic game on its own. When a married couple is on the verge of divorce, they are magically transformed into their daughter’s toys and need to work together to find a way to break the spell. The journey is incredibly varied, with each character picking up new abilities that only work when combined with the others. This forces teamwork at every step in a way that is fun and rewarding. There are a few parts of the story that rub people the wrong way, but the gameplay and visual style are exceptional. It Takes Two Official Reveal Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Play 78% 78% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Indie, Arcade Developer Tribute Games Publisher DotEmu, Netflix Release June 16, 2022 Arcade cabinets were the originators of local co-op games. Beat-’em-ups especially were a blast to stand around with your friends and waste all your quarters playing, but now you can save your laundry money and get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on your console. This is the spiritual successor to the old Turtles in Time arcade game in visuals and mechanics but expanded into a modern experience. You pick from all the iconic Turtles, Casey Jones, April, and more characters to fight through dozens of detailed stages filled with classic enemies and bosses. You can play in Arcade mode, which simulates that old arcade experience with limited lives, or Story mode which is more forgiving and a light RPG progression system. You can team up with up to four friends on a single console, just like in the old days. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - Reveal trailer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Play 75% 75% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Gearbox Software Publisher 2K Games Release March 25, 2022 Many of the best FPS games on PS5 have decided to move away from split-screen multiplayer in favor of online, but not Gearbox. While we’re waiting for Borderlands 4 , Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest looter-shooter game that still lets you and a friend go on a full FPS RPG adventure together. Set in the Borderlands universe, this spin-off is a fictional game of D&D hosted by the chaotic Tiny Tina. Swapping out Mad Max-style locations and enemies for fantasy monsters and abilities, this entry has a lot more charm and freedom to be creative with its world. What hasn’t changed is the additive gameplay loop of blasting tons of enemies, leveling up and upgrading your character, and finding tons of new and better weapons. Bringing a friend along only makes the adventure more enjoyable as you laugh and shoot your way through together. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Official Announce Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Play 79% 79% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Adventure Developer Traveller's Tales Publisher WB Games Release April 05, 2022 Legos are meant to be played with together, and so are all the best Lego games . While the series has covered some of the biggest IPs around, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the best in terms of quality and quantity. This one game lets you and a partner go through the entire 9 movie saga, reliving all the best moments and battles recreated in Lego bricks. In total, there are 45 levels but just finishing the game is only the start. There are hundreds of collectibles to find, characters to unlock, and challenges to complete that can keep you busy for weeks of fun. For a pair of Star Wars fans, this is the ultimate celebration of a galaxy far, far away. Lego Star Wars - The Skywalker Saga Official Reveal Trailer - E3 2019

Stardew Valley Play 87% 87% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, Mac, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure, Indie Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games Release February 26, 2016 Not every game needs to be full of action or stress. Stardew Valley is the ultimate cozy game that lets you run and design your own farm while hanging out with a cast of endearing NPC villagers. As great of company as they can be, nothing beats bringing a friend into the game to work with you on managing all your daily tasks. You can team up to clear away the debris, gather materials, work the land, and create the ultimate pixelated paradise together. There are tons of ways to progress so you will never be short on goals, but just kicking back and enjoying the simple life is always a great way to unwind with a partner. Stardew Valley Trailer

Diablo IV Play 78% 78% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Release June 06, 2023 On the opposite end of the spectrum from our last pick, Diablo 4 is a hardcore ARPG that is good alone, but amazing in co-op. In fact, all the best content in the game is designed for multiple people working together so having a partner at your side is essential if you want to take on the most difficult dungeons and bosses. Each class has a ton of build options, but only when you combine their talents and synergize with other players can you hope to get the best loot. Even if you’re not interested in doing any of those brutal challenges, just playing the campaign and slaughtering hundreds of demons together is the ultimate power fantasy and a great way to bond and kill a few hours. Diablo IV - Necromancer Cinematic Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Rocket League Play 82% 82% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Racing, Sport, Indie Developer Psyonix Publisher Psyonix Release July 06, 2015 Sports games are always a blast in split-screen, so why not play one that lets you literally blast a car around the soccer field with rockets? Rocket League is an easy pick for being a novel take on the classic sport that is exactly as fun as it sounds. You and a friend can partner up to chase down the ball and attempt to ram it at just the right angle to score goals (and hopefully not score on yourself). Getting really good at Rocket League takes a ton of effort, but that doesn’t matter much since the chaos of normal play is just as much fun. This is also a free-to-play game so it’s easy to pick up on a whim. Rocket League® - OMG It Has Everything!